Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down Dane County health department order to close schools

"The power to take measures 'reasonable and necessary' cannot be reasonably read as an open-ended grant of authority," writes Justice Rebecca Bradley for the majority. "Doing so would swallow the rest of the statute and render it mere surplusage." Surplusage means an excess of words.

“The order from Public Health Madison and Dane County closing all county schools was illegal, unnecessary and unconstitutional," said attorney Rick Esenberg, president of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which represented some of the plaintiffs in the case. "Even as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes, the court’s decision provides a critical correction that ought to prevent future abuses of power in an emergency.”

Heinrich said Public Health was "extremely disappointed" in the decision, and that it has "much further-reaching implications than just this current pandemic."