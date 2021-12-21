Wisconsin Supreme Court to take up lawsuit challenging Dane County mask mandate

The Wisconsin Supreme Court said Monday that it will take up a lawsuit challenging Dane County’s mask mandate.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, or WILL, filed the suit on behalf of two county residents against Public Health Madison and Dane County, Public Health director Janel Heinrich and the county. The suit alleges that the public health department does not have the authority to order “sweeping restrictions” on county residents, WILL said.
The court’s decision to take the case comes the same day Public Health announced it was extending the county’s mask mandate for everyone age 2 and older until Feb. 1. The order, which had been set to expire Jan. 3, includes an exception for when all people within an enclosed space are fully vaccinated.
“This case presents the Court with an opportunity to clarify that local health officers cannot unilaterally issue orders that restrict daily life without approval from a legislative body,” WILL deputy counsel Luke Berg said in a statement. “The Dane County Board cannot pass the buck and allow an unelected health officer to issue whatever orders she sees fit.”
But Dane County’s deputy corporation counsel Carlos Pabellon has disputed that legal interpretation. During a county meeting last week, Pabellon said there’s nothing in state law that says the County Board needs to approve the orders issued by the public health department.
Pabellon said it’s up to the health department to issue orders to protect the public in health emergencies such as the pandemic.
“The County Board ... cannot direct the local health officer to terminate the mask mandate,” Pabellon said Monday.
The County Board is going to debate a proposal next month that would not override the public health department’s order but would urge Heinrich to end the mask mandate until more public input is gathered.
Board members voted last week in favor of discussing the proposal, mainly to hear public comment from residents frustrated with the mask mandate. Many County Board members said they plan to support Public Health by voting against the resolution.
WILL, a conservative legal group, filed a similar lawsuit in November 2020, but the Wisconsin Supreme Court refused to take it up on a 4-3 vote in August.
At that time, the four justices in the majority did not provide further elaboration on the court’s order. The three dissenting justices, all conservatives, argued the court had refused its responsibility to determine “what the law is” and what authority public health officials have to issue mandates.
“The court’s failure to act in this case deprives the entire state of any timely resolution of the important issues presented,” Justice Rebecca Bradley wrote in her dissent.
It’s unclear how quickly the case will proceed, but attorneys were told to submit arguments within 10 days.
'Every aspect of our lives has been turned on its head': The COVID-19 pandemic one year on
A year into a once-in-a-century pandemic, Madison and Wisconsin continue to grapple with a virus that's killed thousands, destroyed businesses, upended school and changed nearly all aspects of everyday life.
It's been 12 months of grief, shutdowns, reopenings, protective measures, partisan fighting, lawsuits and loss. And now, hope.
“Truly every aspect of our lives has been turned on its head,” said Malia Jones, a UW-Madison infectious disease epidemiologist.
"If you would have told me last March that we'd be virtual for a year, I'd never, ever would have believed it."
"We’re used to taking whatever comes through the door," said nurse Maria Hanson, who started journaling about the pandemic soon after treating the patient.
"It’s a risk vs. reward thing and I risk my life to save others," said Brandon Jones, who always worried about bringing the virus home to his wife and two kids.
“Usually a funeral is a major step in understanding that a life was lived and the person is now gone,” he said. “If families don’t get that, it’s just really hard.”
Rev. Marcus Allen knew what bringing everyone together could do for their spiritual and mental health. But each time he considered reopening the church, COVID-19 cases surged.
"I was getting my work done from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. every day," she said.
“Reporting the death counts out day after day was draining,” she said. “It felt like I was announcing a funeral every day.”
