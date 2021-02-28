Wisconsin Supreme Court won't review case of woman who alleges traffic laws infringe on her rights

The Wisconsin Supreme Court denied a petition for review from a Beaver Dam resident in a case about whether motor vehicle laws infringe on constitutional rights.

In 2019, Diane Tomko of Beaver Dam was issued citations after being found operating a motor vehicle without insurance, not registering the vehicle, operating a vehicle without carrying a license and providing false information to mislead an officer after being pulled over for expired plates.

She took the citations to Dodge County Circuit Court following municipal court, and a judge upheld the citations in June with fines totaling $546.40. Tomko then took the case to the appeals court.

She argued in a brief to the appeals court that she has a right to drive on public highways “freely unencumbered” under the constitution and that state laws requiring insurance, licenses and vehicle registration infringe on her constitutional rights.

The court of appeals ruled that Tomko was wrong and upheld the citations. The case was then taken to the Wisconsin Supreme Court with a petition for review. Attorney Tim Provis wrote in the filing that the case presented the issue whether due process and the Fourth Amendment protect a person’s right to not identify themselves on demand by law enforcement.