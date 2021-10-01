Wisconsin surpasses 8,000 COVID-19 deaths

Over 8,000 people have now died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The state averaged 13 confirmed deaths over the last week, part of an ongoing jump in deaths after they fell dramatically over much of the spring and summer. A total of 293 Wisconsinites died from the virus in September, compared to 215 in August and 35 in July.
With COVID-19 still spreading at high levels in Wisconsin and hospital capacity challenged, health officials have stressed booster shots for those eligible, first doses for the unvaccinated and annual flu vaccines for everyone at least six months old.
People 18 and older with underlying conditions and those 18 to 64 in higher risk occupations — such as first responders, teachers and grocery store workers — may get boosters, officials say.
Boosters should be given at least six months after the second dose. Boosters are not yet recommended for people whose initial doses were of the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but such approval and guidance is expected in the coming weeks.
Wisconsin State Journal reporter David Wahlberg contributed to this report.
