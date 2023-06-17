An amendment tacked onto the Assembly’s proposed stand-alone personal property tax legislation would eliminate property taxes for the Wisconsin Technical College System in favor of directing all tax dollars through the Legislature.

The amendment, proposed by Rep. John Macco, R-Ledgeview, passed out of the Ways and Means committee Thursday without an opportunity for public comment. The amendment would remove one of the Technical College System’s revenue levers, making it largely dependent on state aid instead.

Representatives for Macco had not responded to requests for comment.

The Technical College System opposes the amendment, as President Morna Foy said in a statement it will remove local control that allows each of the system’s 16 schools to pivot programming to fit the needs of its respective district. In 2022, it received $585 million in local taxes.

“The local operating levy is integral to the relationships between technical colleges and local businesses and the communities they serve,” Foy said. “This local investment and engagement drive technical colleges’ responsiveness to, and alignment with, the diverse needs of Wisconsin’s workers, employers, and communities.”

The amendment is attached to a bill that would eliminate the state’s personal property tax. An outdated law predating Wisconsin’s statehood, the personal property tax was used to fund the territorial government before the introduction of income or sales taxes.

But whether the original bill would become redundant remains to be seen. Part of the shared revenue bill, negotiated by Republicans and Gov. Tony Evers, would also eliminate personal property tax. Still moving its way through committee, the stand-alone personal property tax bill was written and introduced prior to the shared revenue bill.

The Technical College System receives $103 million annually in state aid and is expected to get a $9.4 million increase in the upcoming state budget, a fraction of its $75 million request to expand its capacity.

An April review from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative law firm and think tank, argued that Wisconsin’s system of partially funding technical colleges through the levy contributes to the idea of taxation without representation because district board members are not elected. Districts do go to the voters to approve referendums to exceed their revenue limits.

