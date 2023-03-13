The Wisconsin Technical College System is considering raising tuition by 1.9% for occupational degree programs for the 2023-24 academic year.
And while that proposal would be the highest increase in in-state tuition in seven years, it still falls short of inflation, which sat at 6.5% in December over the year prior.
The technical college system board is expected to consider the tuition increase at its meetings Tuesday and Wednesday.
Under the proposed increase, students in occupational programs, which include technical diplomas, apprenticeship programs and most associate degrees, would pay $2.75 more per credit than this year. If approved, each credit would cost $146.20.
For a full-time student enrolled at 15 credits, that would amount to a $41 increase in tuition over the year prior. When proposing tuition increases, technical school system spokesperson Katy Pettersen said a group of technical college system board members and at least one student representative look at factors such as property taxes, student aid availability and recommendations from leaders from each of the system’s 16 schools.
The technical college system can propose tuition increases below the rate of inflation in part because of extensive private donations. Through promise programs within each school’s district, private companies help students check expensive items off their school supply lists, Pettersen said.
The technical college system also wants to remain cost-conscious, Pettersen said, as it’s not the only one feeling pinched.
“Our students, just like all of us, are also feeling that inflationary pressure in everything else they’re doing as well,” Pettersen said.
The tuition proposal includes no increases for in-state tuition for students who enroll in two-year transfer programs with the intention of completing an associate degree before moving on to a bachelor’s at a four-year university. That program costs in-state students at the technical colleges $188.90 per credit.
State law requires transfer and occupational programs be priced differently.
For occupational programs, public technical colleges must charge enough tuition to cover 14% of operational costs; for transfer programs, it’s 31%.
Madison Area Technical College President Jack Daniels said he was confident in the proposed level of tuition increase.
“I think if you talked to the students, they know what the value of that training is,” he said. “I don’t have any opposition to it.”
UW System
Tuition is likely to go up elsewhere across the state. University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman is proposing the first increase for in-state student tuition in a decade for the 2023-24 school year.
Under Rothman’s proposal, which the UW Board of Regents plans to consider at its meeting later this month, tuition would increase by 5%. Starting in 2013, the state Legislature froze tuition for eight years. Then, when tuition-setting power was given to the Regents, they kept the tuition freeze in place.
The System estimates the increase next year would generate an additional $38 million a year in revenue. That increase would largely go toward funding increases in the employee pay plan if the state Legislature declines to absorb those costs into the state operating budget, Rothman told lawmakers.
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.