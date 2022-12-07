Wisconsin teens report highest rate of suicidal thoughts since 2003, survey finds

Wisconsin teens are having suicidal thoughts at a rate not seen since 2003, according to new results from a voluntary survey the Department of Public Instruction conducts every two years.

The results, which were released Tuesday, also show an increasing amount of anxiety and depression among students. Nearly 34% of students reported feeling sad or hopeless almost every day for more than two weeks in a row, a jump of more than five percentage points since 2019 and the highest rate in the survey’s history.

This is the first time the survey has been given since the start of the pandemic. The survey was administered in the fall of 2021, and 1,838 randomly selected students at 43 high schools responded to it.

While overall rates are rising, mental health issues are being disproportionately experienced by female students, students of color, students who identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual, students facing food insecurity, students with health conditions and students receiving special education services.

“Our children and youth in Wisconsin are in crisis, and they have been for too long. It is past time to take drastic measures to do something about it,” State Superintendent Jill Underly said in a statement.

Underly has requested more than $240 million in mental health assistance for students in the next state budget.

The Wisconsin Youth Risk Behavior Survey of high schoolers asks a range of questions about everything from mental health to eating habits to substance use. It’s administered in partnership with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dane County schools participate in a separate risk-behavior survey that is completed every three years by students in grades 7-12. Those schools don’t typically participate in the statewide survey unless randomly chosen by DPI.

Latest results

The latest Dane County results, released over the summer, were similar to the statewide trends, with students reporting an increase in anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts and ideas, and self-harm.

To get help If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 988.

Dane County Crisis Line: 608-280-2600.

LGBTQ Crisis Line: 866-488-7386.

In the DPI survey, just over 18% of students seriously contemplated suicide in the last year, an increase from 16% in 2019, and the highest rate since 2003.

Nearly half of students who identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual seriously contemplated suicide in the last year, and they’re also more likely to actually attempt suicide, according to DPI.

Female students were more than twice as likely to have these thoughts and twice as likely to attempt suicide.

About 15% of students made a plan and just under 9% attempted suicide, rates that have increased since 2019.

More than 52% of students reported experiencing significant problems with anxiety, including more than 80% of students who identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual, and two out of every three female students.

LGBTQ+ students

Overall, the survey showed that students who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or questioning are being bullied more often, feel like they belong at their school less, and feel less comfortable seeking support and are accessing support less often than students who are straight.

Specifically, only 39% of students who are lesbian, gay or bisexual felt a sense of belonging, while nearly 68% of straight students did.

“Learning environments that foster a sense of belonging take on a different significance for LGBTQ+ kids and students of color because the world at large is not always safe for them,” Underly said in the statement. “The reality is that hateful rhetoric and misguided policies are only exacerbating the stress this vulnerable population of students already feel. As adults and leaders in our communities, we must care for all children, and that means we must commit to doing the work necessary to foster belonging for every child in every school, and in every community.”

Recent trends

Overall, the survey showed that rates of bullying have continued to go down, while the sense of belonging felt by students also trends downward. Generally, fewer students are drinking, vaping, smoking and having sex. Getting a full night’s sleep is on the rise, while students continue to eat breakfast at lower rates.

The 2019 survey results showed an increase in vaping, or electronic tobacco use, screen use and anxiety. And there were decreases in sleep, eating breakfast, and a sense of belonging in school and being physically safe.

Of respondents in the Dane County survey, just more than 20% of students in grades 7-12 reported having suicidal thoughts in the past 30 days. The disparities by sexual identity are wide, with 14% of high schoolers who identify as straight seriously contemplating suicide in the past year, compared to the nearly 40% of students who identify as lesbian or gay and the nearly 47% of students who identify as bisexual.

That survey also showed that rates of bullying, drug and alcohol use, and sexual activity were declining, though so were regular exercise, healthy eating habits, sleep and safe-sex behavior.