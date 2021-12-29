Wisconsin tops 10,000 deaths from COVID-19, reports most daily cases this year

More than 10,000 Wisconsin residents have died from COVID-19, state officials said Wednesday, when 34 deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total since the pandemic began to 10,014.

The state also reported 6,477 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily total since November 2020, before vaccines become available. Health officials have warned that the highly transmissible omicron variant likely will spur high case numbers in coming days and weeks.

Dane County, which has had 381 COVID-19 deaths, reported a record 751 new cases Wednesday.

"It was a lonely Christmas," said Mike Allsen, of Madison, whose wife of more than 40 years, Diann Allsen, died from COVID-19 at age 63 on Dec. 17, 2021.

“There are these ripples of loss that go across hundreds of people who were her family, who were her friends, who were her co-workers, people who knew her from church," Allsen said.

Wisconsin reported its first deaths from the pandemic strain of the coronavirus on March 19, 2020. The state had 5,748 COVID-19 deaths last year, before vaccines became widely available early this year. The total so far this year is 4,266.

The totals could make COVID-19 the state's third leading cause of death last year and this year, based on state data from 2018, the most recent year for which statistics on top causes of death are readily available. In 2018, heart disease was the No. 1 cause, with 12,053 deaths, followed by cancer, with 11,454 deaths, according to the state Department of Health Services.

The third leading cause of death in 2018 was unintentional injury, with 3,776 deaths. The category includes drug overdoses, and the state reported a record 1,226 opioid overdoses in 2020, so it's possible unintentional injury surpassed COVID-19 deaths.

More than 72% of residents who have died from COVID-19 were age 70 or older, according to the state health department. About 15.4% were in their 60s, 7.5% were in their 50s, 3% were in their 40s and 1.1% were in their 30s. Some 57 deaths, or 0.6% of the total, were among people age 29 or younger.

The state health department doesn’t provide vaccination status for total deaths. But in November, unvaccinated people were about five times more likely to get COVID-19, 11 times more likely to be hospitalized with it and 12 times more likely to die from the disease than those fully vaccinated, the department said this month.

The 6,477 new cases reported Wednesday brought the state's daily average to 3,869, the highest in more than a year. Dane County's daily average is now 498, topping its previous high of 490 on Nov. 17, 2020.

Hospital leaders in Madison and elsewhere say the COVID-19 surge, along with a demand for regular care, is straining facilities and staff. While early data suggest omicron may typically cause less severe illness in individuals than other strains, the sheer number of expected cases could still result in more hospitalizations, especially among people who aren’t vaccinated, health officials say.

Officials urge people to get vaccinated and receive booster shots. Everyone age 5 and older is eligible for the vaccine, while boosters are available for everyone age 16 and older, generally six months after their second shot.

Allsen said he's "sad, disgusted and more than a little bit angry" that many of the deaths and hospitalizations could be prevented if more people got the vaccine, which came too late for his wife.

“I just hope people go out and get vaccinated," said Allsen, who received two doses in April and a booster this month. "I don’t want anybody to have to go through what I’m going through.”

The state reports deaths from COVID-19 when death certificates list COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes the disease, as an underlying cause of death or a significant condition contributing to the death. In order to be counted, such deaths must be reported by health care providers, medical examiners or coroners and recorded in the state’s data system by local health departments.

Deaths among people with COVID-19 that were caused by other means, such as accidents or drug overdoses, are not counted as COVID-19 deaths, according to the department.