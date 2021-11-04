Wisconsin tourism shows September spark

After months of negative numbers the state's tourism industry experienced a slight bump in September.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, Wisconsin was one of just 13 states to post positive growth in September when compared to 2019.

The national average for the month was a 9% drop in spending but Wisconsin tourism increased 1% to $1.1 billion, according to the report. Both Illinois and Minnesota saw tourism spending drop for the month by 21% and 20% percent, respectively. Spending in Iowa was down 5% and in Michigan down 3% when compared to September 2019.

And while some signature events like Summerfest in Milwaukee and Art Fair on the Square in Madison were moved to September from their traditional summer holds and fans returned to Camp Randall Stadium for Badgers football games, the numbers are offering a glimmer of light on what has been a difficult 19 months for those who own attractions, lodging, restaurants and retail shops in tourist destinations around the state.

“The tourism industry is an essential part of our state and our economy. We've put more than $200 million in federal recovery funds toward helping our tourism and hospitality industries get through this pandemic and bounce back, and I'm proud of our work to help support our economic recovery,” Gov. Tony Evers said in statement.

Wisconsin experienced a record year of tourism spending in 2019 but the pandemic took a devastating toll in 2020. Direct tourism spending in the state was down 28.3% in 2020 to $9.8 billion, a loss of $3.8 billion. Overall spending plunged 22.3% to $17.3 billion.

None of the state's 72 counties saw an increase in visitor spending when compared with 2019, although some northern Wisconsin counties fared the best with single-digit declines. Dane County, heavily dependent on conventions, conferences, business travel, special events and sports, saw the largest decrease. Spending plunged 42.5% to $782 million, a decline of $618 million.

In Downtown Madison alone, spending fell from more than $300 million in 2019 to just over $100 million, a drop of 62% according to figures from Destination Madison. Hotels in the central city were hit the hardest as bookings were down 78%.

The 1% increase is the first time since January 2020 that the state has posted a gain in tourism. In June, July and August of 2020, key months for the travel industry, spending was down 49%, 42% and 38% respectively. In 2021, June spending was down 13%, July dipped by 3% and August was down 9%, according to the Travel Association. In September 2020, spending was down 38% to $700 million, a drop of $400 million when compared to September 2019.

Despite the improvements, however, state officials expect 2021 to still lag behind 2019. Those numbers are typically released in early May.

“We expect to see more bumps in the long road to recovery, but we are on the right path and we want to celebrate this moment for the tourism industry workers whose livelihoods depend on this rebound,” said Tourism Secretary-designee Anne Sayers. “While meetings and conventions and other large group gatherings are slow to return, leisure travelers are making up for it by spending their time and their dollars in Wisconsin to experience the unexpected and when that happens, Wisconsin wins.”

