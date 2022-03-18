Wisconsin utility regulators approve $433M solar-plus-storage purchase despite ratepayer concerns

Despite questions about the cost to ratepayers, Wisconsin regulators have given three utility companies the green light to buy a Kenosha County solar farm that will include the state’s first large-scale battery storage system.

The Public Service Commission voted unanimously Thursday to allow Madison Gas and Electric and two subsidiaries of the WEC Energy Group to buy the Paris solar farm for $433 million.

The 200-megawatt solar plant will generate enough electricity to supply about 60,000 homes and will be coupled with a battery system that can deliver 110 megawatts for up to four hours, allowing the plant to provide power even when the sun is not shining.

WEC argued it needs the plant to replace some 1,600 megawatts of fossil fuel generation slated for retirement in the next two years. MGE, which will own a 10% share of the project, said it is the lowest-cost option to fill its needs as the company retires about 200 megawatts of coal-fired generation.

Consumer advocates say the utilities — particularly We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service Corp. — failed to show the purchase would benefit ratepayers or properly assess the risks associated with battery storage, which has not been deployed at this scale in Wisconsin.

The Citizens Utility Board said the official record was “devoid of a facility-specific analysis” of the project and relied on WEC’s “flimsy, albeit voluminous” $3.5 billion plan to replace coal-fired generation with clean energy.

CUB said MGE’s analysis was “more appropriate” but should have considered more variables.

PSC staff confirmed the solar plant analysis, but staff could not independently verify the cost-effectiveness of the battery storage.

Chair Rebecca Valcq and Commissioner Tyler Huebner faulted WEC for relying on an opaque generation plan that was first presented to shareholders and did not evaluate alternatives.

“The applicants need to do better,” Valcq said. “They owe it to their customers.”

But Valcq said the commission is bound by state law, which requires approval if a project meets certain criteria.

“We only have the authority to do what has been given to us,” she said.

Commissioner Ellen Nowak said the project would save customers money over time.

MGE president Jeff Keebler said battery storage is “a new and important technology” that will help the company eliminate carbon emissions by 2050.

WEC president Scott Lauber said the project would provide “affordable, reliable and clean energy for a sustainable future.”

The PSC voted in late 2020 to authorize Chicago-based developer Invenergy to build the project on about 1,500 acres in the town of Paris with a 50-megawatt storage system, which would be larger than any deployed in Wisconsin. The commission later approved a larger battery system.

Invenergy began grading the Paris site in October and plans to complete the project by May of next year, according to the latest progress report.

The commission is currently evaluating Invenergy’s plans to build a 165-megawatt battery system coupled with a 300-megawatt solar farm in southeastern Dane County, which WEC and MGE are also seeking approval to purchase.

