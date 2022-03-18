Wisconsin utility regulators approve $433M solar-plus-storage purchase despite ratepayer concerns

Despite questions about the cost to ratepayers, Wisconsin regulators have given three utility companies the green light to buy a Kenosha County solar farm that will include the state’s first large-scale battery storage system.
The Public Service Commission voted unanimously Thursday to allow Madison Gas and Electric and two subsidiaries of the WEC Energy Group to buy the Paris solar farm for $433 million.
The 200-megawatt solar plant will generate enough electricity to supply about 60,000 homes and will be coupled with a battery system that can deliver 110 megawatts for up to four hours, allowing the plant to provide power even when the sun is not shining.
WEC argued it needs the plant to replace some 1,600 megawatts of fossil fuel generation slated for retirement in the next two years. MGE, which will own a 10% share of the project, said it is the lowest-cost option to fill its needs as the company retires about 200 megawatts of coal-fired generation.
Consumer advocates say the utilities — particularly We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service Corp. — failed to show the purchase would benefit ratepayers or properly assess the risks associated with battery storage, which has not been deployed at this scale in Wisconsin.
The Citizens Utility Board said the official record was “devoid of a facility-specific analysis” of the project and relied on WEC’s “flimsy, albeit voluminous” $3.5 billion plan to replace coal-fired generation with clean energy.
CUB said MGE’s analysis was “more appropriate” but should have considered more variables.
PSC staff confirmed the solar plant analysis, but staff could not independently verify the cost-effectiveness of the battery storage.
Chair Rebecca Valcq and Commissioner Tyler Huebner faulted WEC for relying on an opaque generation plan that was first presented to shareholders and did not evaluate alternatives.
“The applicants need to do better,” Valcq said. “They owe it to their customers.”
But Valcq said the commission is bound by state law, which requires approval if a project meets certain criteria.
“We only have the authority to do what has been given to us,” she said.
Commissioner Ellen Nowak said the project would save customers money over time.
MGE president Jeff Keebler said battery storage is “a new and important technology” that will help the company eliminate carbon emissions by 2050.
WEC president Scott Lauber said the project would provide “affordable, reliable and clean energy for a sustainable future.”
The PSC voted in late 2020 to authorize Chicago-based developer Invenergy to build the project on about 1,500 acres in the town of Paris with a 50-megawatt storage system, which would be larger than any deployed in Wisconsin. The commission later approved a larger battery system.
Invenergy began grading the Paris site in October and plans to complete the project by May of next year, according to the latest progress report.
The commission is currently evaluating Invenergy’s plans to build a 165-megawatt battery system coupled with a 300-megawatt solar farm in southeastern Dane County, which WEC and MGE are also seeking approval to purchase.
Consumer group asks utility regulators to halt 'bridge to nowhere'
Wisconsin’s ratepayer advocate is asking utility regulators to halt construction of a $492 million power line while its fate is decided in the courts.
The Citizens Utility Board said utilities are “recklessly” spending ratepayer money by continuing construction of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek line between Dubuque and Middleton in spite of a court ruling that the line cannot cross the Mississippi River as planned.
“The Project can no longer be built as proposed and approved by the Commission,” CUB states in its letter. “In short, the Utilities are knowingly building a bridge to nowhere.”
In a Jan. 14 ruling, Judge William Conley sided with four conservation groups that sued two federal agencies over the 102-mile line, saying the environmental review was inadequate and that the line is not allowed to cross the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, which covers 261 miles of river from Wabasha, Minnesota, to Rock Island, Illinois.
Yet the owners, American Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power, reported last week that they have so far spent $161 million as construction continues on either side of the river.
With billions at stake, Wisconsin lawmakers seek to block power line competition
CUB argues the river crossing is essential to the project’s stated goal: increasing the flow of electricity between Iowa and southern Wisconsin, which the utilities say will improve reliability and open the door to more cheap wind energy.
The loss of the refuge permit jeopardizes the line’s value to the Midwestern grid, and as such CUB says it would leave Wisconsin ratepayers on the hook for the vast majority of the project’s cost — plus a 10% utility profit — rather it being spread over a 15-state region.
The group says the utilities “are knowingly and intentionally spending Wisconsin customer dollars not just imprudently, but recklessly.”
In his Jan. 14 order, Conley said continued construction in the face of the challenges “amounts to little more than an orchestrated train wreck at some later point in this lawsuit.”
CUB asked the PSC to take the “extraordinary” step of immediately suspending construction and reopening the project docket, something the commission declined to do in July after utilities requested they rescind and reissue the permit in light of secret communications between a former regulator and utility executives.
Commissioner Ellen Nowak favored a quick re-vote to expedite construction, but Chair Rebecca Valcq opposed the request, saying there was nothing wrong with the PSC’s original permit.
The utilities responded Monday with a statement saying CUB’s “opinion does not negate our regulatory authorization to move forward with a majority of construction activities for the Cardinal-Hickory Creek Project, which provides a critical pathway for renewable generation in our region.”
They previously said Conley’s order “has no immediate impact” on their ability to continue construction outside of federally protected waters but have not said how the project could achieve its objectives without crossing the river.
The nearest gaps in the refuge are more than 20 miles downstream in Dubuque, where the City Council voted to bar the line, or more than 20 miles upstream at Prairie du Chien.
The utilities began construction of the Iowa portion in April and in November began clearing the route along Highway 14 near Cross Plains. According to a report filed last week, they plan to begin pouring foundations this spring for the Wisconsin portion.
Utilities, federal agencies and plaintiffs in the lawsuits have until Monday to advise Conley on any next steps.
State regulators signal interest in Kewaunee sale, use of ratepayer funds
The case was filed by the Environmental Law and Policy Center on behalf of the National Wildlife Refuge Association, Driftless Area Land Conservancy, Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, and Defenders of Wildlife.
A separate federal lawsuit challenging the PSC permit is on hold while the Wisconsin Supreme Court considers whether former Commissioner Mike Huebsch must submit to questioning and whether his private communications with utility executives created an appearance of bias that could invalidate the permit.
The utilities have separately appealed a federal court injunction barring construction in wetlands and other federally protected waters.
Cardinal-Hickory Creek: Judge blocks Mississippi River crossing for $492M power line
A federal judge has blocked a power line under construction in Iowa and Wisconsin from crossing the Mississippi River after finding the government’s environmental review was inadequate.
Judge William Conley’s ruling throws the fate of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line into question just months after utilities began construction on the $492 million project.
Conley sided with four conservation groups that sued two federal agencies over approvals of the contentious 102-mile line between Dubuque, Iowa, and Middleton.
In an order issued Friday, Conley said the Rural Utilities Service’s environmental review did not give adequate consideration to alternatives and therefore failed to comply with federal law.
He ruled the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision to grant a right-of-way through the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge was “arbitrary and capricious” and that the line is not compatible with the refuge’s mission.
Conley additionally found a proposed land exchange cannot be used “to evade Congress’ mandate” for the 240,000-acre refuge, which stretches from Rock Island, Illinois, to the confluence of the Chippewa River near Eau Claire.
Conley noted the utilities waited until after the lawsuit was filed to change their right-of-way permit application, and the Fish and Wildlife Service “suddenly ‘discovered’ errors” in its approval just a week before arguments were due.
The utilities then proposed a land swap, which the Fish and Wildlife Service endorsed but Conley said is equally incompatible.
Meanwhile, the utilities have continued construction on either side of the river, which Conley said “amounts to little more than an orchestrated train wreck at some later point in this lawsuit.”
The case was filed by the Environmental Law and Policy Center on behalf of the National Wildlife Refuge Association, Driftless Area Land Conservancy, Wisconsin Wildlife Federation and Defenders of Wildlife.
Two of the groups, Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, are pursuing separate cases in state and federal court to block the line, a joint venture of American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative.
Howard Learner, the lead attorney for the plaintiffs, called the ruling “a tremendous win” for conservation groups that have been fighting the line for years.
“This is a protected national refuge that’s not where you’re supposed to go,” Learner said. “The federal agencies’ responsibility is to protect the public’s interest, not the utilities’.”
The utilities issued a statement saying they were reviewing the decision but are “committed to completing this project, which will reduce energy costs, improve electric grid reliability, relieve congestion on the transmission system, support decarbonization goals and help support the interconnection of renewable generation in the Upper Midwest.”
Spokespeople for the Fish and Wildlife Service did not respond to requests for comment Friday.
Conley gave the parties until Jan. 24 to advise him on any next steps.
Construction of a controversial power line through southwestern Wisconsin has begun amid ongoing permit issues, legal challenges and two court orders that limit what work can be done.
A joint venture of American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative, the 102-mile line between Middleton and Dubuque is the subject of multiple state and federal lawsuits from the Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation.
The utilities announced they had begun work on the Wisconsin portion of the $492 million project Monday, the same day U.S. District Court Judge William Conley temporarily halted work on or near federally-protected waters, which include the Mississippi River and wetlands along the route.
Conley ruled that land clearing would create irreparable damage while there is a likelihood that the environmental review for the Cardinal-Hickory Creek project was inadequate.
Conley’s injunction comes on the heels of a similar order issued last month by Dane County Judge Jacob Frost that would temporarily halt the line while the state case is litigated but ordered opponents to put up $32 million to cover the potential costs of a delay, which would ultimately be passed on to consumers if the legal challenge fails.
Power line opponents appealed that bond amount Tuesday, saying it could have a “chilling effect on public engagement.”
“We’ve been asked to pay an outrageously high bond, essentially penalizing civic groups and making effective public participation impossible,” said Jennifer Filipiak, executive director of the land conservancy.
The utilities have likewise appealed the injunction, which they say “hangs over the project like a dark cloud,” directly to the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The high court has not said whether it will hear that appeal.
Prior to Conley’s injunction, the utilities said they planned to limit construction between the Cardinal substation in Middleton and Mount Horeb, avoiding wetlands along the route, most of which follows existing power lines, roads and railroad corridors.
Moving equipment around those wetlands for a month would add about $140,000 to the construction costs, according to the utilities.
But “these limited damages are unlikely to outweigh the permanent damage threatened,” Conley wrote in his order.
The utilities said delaying all construction activity for two months while the federal lawsuits are decided would add $12.7 million to the price tag, which will be passed on to electricity consumers, and cost ATC $536,000 in lost revenues.
Construction of the Iowa portion began last winter.
The utilities currently lack permission to cross the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.
The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service withdrew its permit in August, citing an error in its review. The agency is currently evaluating a proposed land swap, a process that’s expected to take about nine months.
The utilities, which have so far spent $156 million on the project, say it is “critical to ensuring a cleaner, safer and more affordable energy future for the state.”
“The Cardinal-Hickory Creek Transmission Line Project will provide a vital link to the future of our region’s renewable energy developments,” the utilities said in a statement.
Amelia Vohs, staff attorney for the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, welcomed construction of the line, which she said is needed to slow climate change.
While rooftop solar panels and other “distributed” renewable generation will play a role in phasing out fossil fuels, Vohs said the majority of new clean energy will come from large utility-scale projects that rely on long-distance transmission lines to deliver electricity where it’s needed.
“We have until 2030 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50%,” she said. “If we had more time I think there would be more opportunities there.”
DALC and WWF have challenged the Wisconsin Public Service Commission’s permit authorizing the line as well as federal agency permits that will allow it to cross the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. They argue the line is an unneeded boondoggle that will be a blight on the sensitive Driftless region and the refuge.
The plaintiffs said construction would cause irreparable damage to the landscape and to private landowners before they have a chance to make their case in court.
Last month a federal appeals court denied the PSC’s request to dismiss the case, ruling that regulators can be sued for official actions to correct an ongoing violation of federal law. But the appeals court also put on hold the federal challenge to the PSC decision while a parallel case is decided in state court.
A state court hearing has been set for Nov. 19 to hear arguments regarding the PSC’s evaluation of the project.
Meanwhile the Wisconsin Supreme Court has agreed to consider whether a former commissioner’s personal relationships with utility executives constitutes a conflict of interest that could invalidate the permit.
A Dane County judge has agreed to temporarily halt construction of a power line through southwest Wisconsin, provided opponents of the project can come up with millions of dollars to cover potential costs of a delay.
Utilities had planned to begin building the $492 million Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line between Middleton and Dubuque, Iowa, on Oct. 25, according to court documents.
Judge Jacob Frost granted a request Monday for an injunction to put the project on hold while the courts consider challenges to its permit, agreeing that clearing land would result in damage that could not be easily repaired if the line is ultimately stopped.
“This power line could still very well happen,” Frost said. “The one bell that really can’t be unrung is if I let the work go forward while the process is still being challenged.”
A joint venture of American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative, the 102-mile line is the subject of multiple state and federal legal challenges from the Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation.
The plaintiffs said an injunction was necessary to “prevent irreparable damage to Southwest Wisconsin’s landscape, natural environment, family farms, rural communities, and businesses” that would result from cutting trees, bulldozing 150-foot-wide corridors and pouring foundations.
In a statement, ATC said it is “disappointed” by the order and that, if implemented, a delay could add $30 million to the price tag. The injunction “will cause needless construction delays, postpone the delivery of essential project benefits to electric consumers, and add unnecessary costs to this essential capital project — costs which will ultimately be passed along to energy consumers,” the company said.
“The public shouldn’t have to pay for an extra $30 million because DALC and WWF got an injunction they shouldn’t have,” ATC attorney Brian Potts told the judge.
A six-month delay would also cost ATC about $2 million in profits, according to the company.
Frost ordered the plaintiffs to post a bond of $32 million to cover those costs should the project ultimately go forward.
'A wakeup call': Heat bills to soar amid global energy crunch
Howard Learner, the lead attorney for DALC and WWF, argued the bond amount is unaffordable and amounts to another due-process violation. Learner suggested a bond of $10,000, “which is substantial for a not-for-profit group.”
Frost said there was evidence to support the potential damages, and nonprofit organizations aren’t exempt.
“My hands are tied by the statute,” Frost said. “The law is what it is.”
Learner said the groups are still considering their options as they seek a similar injunction from the federal courts, where they have challenged three construction permits. A hearing on that request is scheduled for Friday.
“That excessive bond provision defies common sense, impairs meaningful citizen participation, and inflicts irreparable harm without justification,” Learner said. “It is contrary to fundamental fairness and undermines public confidence in the fairness of the utility regulatory and judicial review system.”
Case on hold
The case before Frost is on hold while the state Supreme Court considers whether a former regulator’s relationships with utility executives created a conflict of interest that could invalidate the permit.
The utilities, which have spent at least $126.4 million so far on the project, say it is “critical to ensuring Wisconsin can transition to a cleaner, more reliable, and more affordable energy future” by enabling the import of energy from wind turbines in Iowa.
DALC and WWF, along with Dane County and other local governments, challenged the PSC’s unanimous approval of the project, which they argue is an unneeded boondoggle that will be a blight on the sensitive Driftless region.
The groups claim that former Public Service Commissioner Mike Huebsch’s personal relationships with executives connected to the project created an appearance of bias, which Frost said would be enough to invalidate the permit.
Wisconsin PSC awards $100 million in federal pandemic relief to fund broadband expansion
In September the state Supreme Court agreed to take up that part of the challenge after Huebsch argued that is an impossible and unlawful standard for public officials.
Subpoena blocked
The high court also blocked a subpoena requiring Huebsch to testify in court, effectively putting the lower court case on hold.
Huebsch applied to be CEO of Dairyland after leaving the commission in February 2020, though he did not get the job. In June, the project owners revealed that Huebsch had communicated with utility executives using the encrypted messaging app Signal and asked the PSC to revoke and reissue the permit. The PSC has not acted on that request.
Huebsch has testified he used Signal to send encrypted, ephemeral messages to longtime friends in the industry but never to discuss official commission business. And he says he applied for the job as a courtesy to Brian Rude, a friend and mentor who was the La Crosse-based utility’s director of regulatory affairs.
Evers administration seeks input on Wisconsin's first clean energy plan
Huebsch, a former state legislator and member of Gov. Scott Walker’s cabinet, argues such relationships do not constitute a conflict of interest.
While the question remains before the Supreme Court, Frost indicated that the plaintiffs are likely to succeed with their bias claims, which would undermine public faith in the PSC.
“The problem is when you can’t trust the process, when people look at it and say it doesn’t look like it was fair,” Frost said. “If you don’t have the process protected, what do the results matter?”
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has agreed to consider whether a former regulator’s relationships with utility executives created a conflict of interest that could scuttle a controversial power line to be built across southwest Wisconsin.
In a split decision Tuesday, the high court agreed to hear Mike Huebsch’s challenge to subpoenas from power line opponents who sought to question him and inspect his phone for encrypted communications.
The Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation — along with Dane County and other local governments — sued the Wisconsin Public Service Commission in an effort to block construction of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek line between Dubuque, Iowa, and Middleton.
The groups claim that Huebsch’s relationships with executives of the utilities seeking a permit for the $492 million project created an appearance of bias, which the judge overseeing the case has said would be enough to invalidate the permit.
Huebsch, a former state legislator and member of Gov. Scott Walker’s cabinet, asked the high court to intervene, arguing Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost adopted an impossible and unlawful standard for public officials that could “have breathtaking implications for adjudicators of all kind(s).”
The court agreed, though in an unusual move the three liberal justices dissented.
Ojibwe tribes sue Wisconsin over wolf hunt, claim treaty violations
Writing for the minority, Justice Jill Karofsky called the case “a procedural anomaly” in two regards: The case has yet to go to trial and was brought by a witness who is not a party to the case.
“I am aware of no precedent allowing witnesses to seek such expansive review,” Karofsky wrote.
But the conservative majority cited examples of other cases where the court has stepped in before lower courts have decided.
“This case is highly unusual, and worthy of this court’s attention,” Justice Rebecca Bradley wrote. “This case will, for example, resolve novel legal questions that will have a statewide impact.”
Huebsch’s attorney, Ryan Walsh, called the decision “excellent news” and said the order indicates his client is likely to win.
The court also granted Huebsch’s request to temporarily block a subpoena requiring him to testify in court, though the lead attorney for the plaintiffs said he expects to proceed with a two-day hearing next week based on evidence already gathered.
“We believe … we can show a due process violation even if we’re not allowed to call Commissioner Huebsch as a witness,” said Howard Learner. “The court could have stayed the trial. The court didn’t do that.”
Unanimously approved in 2019, the 102-mile line is a joint venture of American Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative.
The utilities, who have spent at least $126.4 million so far on the project, say it is “critical to ensuring Wisconsin can transition to a cleaner, more reliable, and more affordable energy future” by enabling the import of energy from wind turbines in Iowa.
The plaintiffs, who say the line is unneeded and would be a blight on the environmentally sensitive Driftless region, initially challenged the permit on the grounds that Huebsch served on an advisory board to the regional grid operator, which had supported the line before the commission, and that PSC Chair Rebecca Valcq previously worked as an attorney for the majority owner of ATC.
Frost dismissed claims against Valcq but said in May that he would revoke the permit if the plaintiffs could show even one commissioner had a legitimate conflict of interest.
Wisconsin regulator withdraws from permitting decision in state's largest clean energy project
The plaintiffs later discovered that Huebsch applied to be CEO of Dairyland after leaving the commission in February 2020, though he did not get the job.
In June, the project owners revealed that Huebsch had communicated with utility executives using the encrypted messaging app Signal and asked the PSC to revoke and reissue the permit. The PSC has not acted on that request.
Huebsch has testified he used Signal to send messages to longtime friends in the industry but never to discuss official commission business. He argues that such relationships do not constitute a conflict of interest.
Off the hook: power line opponents drop demands to inspect former regulator's phone
Citing delays and limited resources, opponents of a proposed power line through southwest Wisconsin have dropped efforts to inspect the phone of a former regulator who had secret conversations with utility executives.
The Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation are suing the Wisconsin Public Service Commission in an effort to block the $492 million line known as Cardinal-Hickory Creek.
As part of their efforts to show a perceived conflict of interest tainted the PSC’s permit approval, the groups had sought to question former Commissioner Mike Huebsch and to examine his personal cellphone for records of encrypted communications with more than two dozen people involved in the project.
Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost had ordered Huebsch to comply with the subpoenas, but a higher court put that on hold while it considered an appeal.
Opponents of the 102-mile line from Dubuque, Iowa, to Middleton last week withdrew those subpoenas, citing delays that would make it impossible to prepare for a September hearing on the question of bias, although they have reserved the right to call Huebsch as a witness in court.
The nonprofit groups said they don’t have the resources to fight multiple law firms now representing Huebsch, the utilities and the PSC over discovery, the formal process for parties to review any evidence that will be presented during a trial.
“Mr. Huebsch has already won his appeals,” they wrote in a brief to the court of appeals. “Not because he’s right on the merits — he isn’t — but because of the collective burden that he, the transmission companies, third-party executives and representatives of the transmission companies, and the PSC, represented by ten law firms and groups of attorneys, have imposed on non-profit DALC and WWF.”
At the request of the power line opponents, Frost on Friday withdrew his order compelling Huebsch to turn over his phone, prompting the court of appeals to dismiss Huebsch’s appeal as moot.
While Huebsch had sought an appeals court ruling on the underlying issue — noting the likelihood he could be called to testify in court — his attorney Ryan Walsh said they are “pleased” to see the subpoenas dropped and Frost’s order withdrawn.
“This result confirms that Plaintiffs’ ‘bias’ claim is baseless,” Walsh wrote. “Mr. Huebsch shouldn’t have to spend one additional minute responding to Plaintiffs’ allegations.”
Opponents of the project, which include DALC and WWF as well as Dane and Iowa counties, have alleged that perceived conflicts of interest tainted the commission’s unanimous 2019 vote to grant a permit for the line.
Frost said in May that he would revoke the permit if the plaintiffs could show even one commissioner was biased.
Opponents vow to fight Superior gas plant after Minnesota appeals court upholds approval
In June, the utilities behind the project, American Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative, revealed that Huebsch had communicated with utility executives using the encrypted messaging app Signal.
The plaintiffs had previously discovered that Huebsch applied to be CEO of Dairyland after leaving the commission in February 2020, though he did not get the job.
The former state legislator and member of Gov. Scott Walker’s cabinet has testified he used Signal for personal communication with longtime friends in the utility industry but never to discuss commission business.
The utilities have asked the PSC to revoke and reissue the permit. The PSC has solicited comments but has not taken action on that request.
Frost has scheduled a hearing for Sept. 29-30 to determine whether Huebsch was biased.
Howard Learner, lead attorney for DALC and WWF, said he’s confident the court will determine that Huebsch’s hundreds of phone calls, texts, emails, meals and golf outings with utility representatives create an appearance of bias “that undermines public confidence in the fairness and integrity” of the utility regulation process.
Construction of the line, which also faces three federal court challenges, is scheduled to begin this fall.
Judge orders former utility regulator to turn over phone, records in power line case
A Dane County judge has ordered a former state utility regulator to turn over his cellphone to groups seeking to prove conflicts of interest tainted approval of a controversial power line through southwest Wisconsin.
Judge Jacob Frost on Friday denied former Public Service Commissioner Mike Huebsch’s effort to block a subpoena from opponents of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line.
Frost said Huebsch must answer questions from plaintiffs in the case and allow a third party to examine his personal phone and copy records of any encrypted communications with more than two dozen utility executives and others connected to approval of the $492 million project.
Last week Frost denied similar requests from current and former utility executives who sought to block subpoenas, saying they have knowledge potentially relevant to “procedural irregularities” in the permit approval process.
Huebsch’s attorney, Ryan Walsh, told the court he would appeal the ruling and asked for a temporary hold on Friday’s ruling.
Frost denied that request as well, saying it could delay a trial until next year, which is not in the public interest.
Utilities say they plan to begin construction later this fall on the 102-mile line between Dubuque, Iowa, and Middleton.
“A subpoena is a court order,” Frost said. “It’s his choice whether he complies with it, but there are consequences.”
Attorneys for the Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Foundation have alleged that Huebsch — and PSC chair Rebecca Valcq — had perceived conflicts of interest that tainted the commission’s 2019 decision to grant a permit for the line.
Frost previously dismissed claims against Valcq but said in May that he would revoke the permit if the plaintiffs could show even one commissioner had a legitimate conflict of interest.
The utilities have asked the PSC to reissue the permit, which they argue would render the current lawsuit moot.
The commission let the permit stand after two voting commissioners deadlocked Thursday on the request, though they left open the possibility of reconsidering the request in the future.
Last month the project owners, American Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative revealed that Huebsch had communicated with utility executives using an encrypted message service.
The plaintiffs had previously discovered that Huebsch applied to be CEO of Dairyland after leaving the commission in February 2020, though he did not get the job.
In a court brief, Huebsch argued the request for his phone records was “oppressive and unduly burdensome,” and that the power line opponents lack legal standing to demand them.
The former Republican lawmaker from West Salem who served in Gov. Scott Walker’s administration before being appointed to the PSC in 2015 said there is “nothing objectively problematic” about a former state official who’s developed an expertise in an industry later applying for a job or with cultivating relationships and talking to acquaintances.
“Doing so is, in fact, routine for public officials,” attorney Ryan Walsh argued, “just as it is routine for judges to keep in touch with former law clerks who might from time to time argue cases before them.”
Opponents said Huebsch is “a central actor” in the case and they need to question him soon in order to argue their case at a hearing scheduled for September.
Cardinal-Hickory Creek: Regulators deadlock on controversial power line, let permit stand
According to court documents, Huebsch used Signal to send encrypted, ephemeral messages, and it’s unknown if the contents can be recovered.
Huebsch testified in court earlier this month that Signal made it easier to carry on group chats with Android and iPhones and to keep from filling up his phone’s memory. He said he used the app to talk with friends about sports, health and family but not commission business.
Walsh argued that opponents haven’t shown any evidence that Huebsch discussed matters before the commission.
“Here there’s a lot of smoke and mirrors about how my client has communicated with this person or that person,” he said. “Nobody’s pointed to a single communication about the PSC.”
“What would be enough?” Frost asked. “Unless they have proof, they shouldn’t have discovery? … How would they ever prove it if it’s encrypted messages?”
Stephen Hurley, an attorney for DALC and WWF, said the PSC did not produce Huebsch’s phone records in response to an open records request.
“There’s a degree of trust that is lacking at this juncture,” Hurley said.
In addition to his cellphone, power line opponents have demanded Huebsch turn over any documents related to his retirement from the commission or potential employment with any of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek owners or the midwestern power grid operator MISO as well as any contracts with his consulting business.
Frost put limits on what power line opponents can see on Huebsch’s phone, including any privileged communications with attorneys.
“Nobody should have the right to look at the vast majority of what’s on his phone,” Frost said. “What he’s texting his wife or his children or close friends … nobody should be able to see that.”
Utility regulators declined to reissue a permit Thursday for a controversial power line across southwest Wisconsin, defending their approval of the $492 million project.
Two voting members of the Public Service Commission deadlocked on a request from the owners of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek line to rescind and reapprove a construction permit that is the subject of four separate court challenges but left the issue open for future consideration.
American Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative asked the commission to reissue the permit after discovering that former Commissioner Mike Huebsch had secret communications with utility executives while considering the permit application. They argued a new vote without Huebsch, who stepped down last year, would render legal challenges moot and allow construction to begin as scheduled this fall.
Opponents said the commission should let the courts decide the fate of the 102-mile line between Dubuque, Iowa, and Middleton, or at least reevaluate the need and economic benefits.
Commissioner Ellen Nowak said she favored a quick revote to expedite construction, but chair Rebecca Valcq opposed the request, saying there was nothing wrong with the original permit.
“I stand by the procedure we followed. I stand by the record,” Valcq said. “If we rescind it … I’m abandoning my decision that it was in the public interest.”
Both rejected claims that Huebsch was biased or that the permit was flawed.
“I will not concede that our process was tainted,” Nowak said.
Commissioner Tyler Huebner, appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to fill Huebsch’s seat, has recused himself because of his prior involvement with the case.
Valcq agreed to revisit the request after an Aug. 5 court hearing on the utilities’ request to put legal proceedings on hold.
“If on the basis of that we feel it’s necessary, all we need is 24 hours notice,” Valcq said.
‘An existential crisis’
The Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, which have sued the PSC and other agencies over the line, argued Valcq and Nowak “have been tainted by their participation” and should be disqualified from any further consideration of the permit.
The commissioners say they made their decisions independently based on evidence assembled by the commission’s administrative law judge.
“I was not swayed one bit by Commissioner Huebsch,” Valcq said. “I also don’t believe he was biased in any way, shape or form.”
Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost said in May that he would revoke the permit if the plaintiffs could show even one commissioner had a legitimate conflict of interest. Frost previously dismissed claims of bias against Valcq, while a federal judge dismissed Nowak as a defendant.
Dane and Iowa counties, which have also challenged the permit, said the request to reissue the permit is an attempt to circumvent the judicial process.
“What is unfolding before the Commission is nothing short of an existential crisis,” wrote Dane County assistant corporation counsel Carlos Pabellon. “Rescinding the (permit) in order to ram through a revote would only serve as a way for the Commission to avoid accountability.”
The Citizens Utility Board has also urged the commission not to take any further action, saying a decision to reissue the permit while the court cases are pending “would come across as an attempt to ‘paper over’ the issues still surrounding this case.”
Reconsidering assumptions
The utilities, which have spent $126.4 million so far on the project to import electricity from Iowa, say the project is “critical to ensuring Wisconsin can transition to a cleaner, more reliable, and more affordable energy future” and that legal challenges could delay thousands of megawatts of new clean energy projects and put constraints on existing generators.
Commissioners have indicated they have no interest in revisiting arguments for and against the line. But opponents say any reconsideration of the permit must include a fresh review of the need and economic benefits in light of more than 2,000 megawatts of solar and battery storage projects approved, which could lessen the need to import electricity.
“(T)he past 22 months have seen the applicants’ assumptions regarding the future of these technologies to be proven very wrong,” wrote Corey Singletary, CUB’s director of regulatory affairs. “Utility-scale battery storage systems, which the applicants represented as uneconomic during the proceeding, have been proposed by three Wisconsin utilities, including one of the applicants.”
Howard Learner, lead attorney for the environmental groups, said the data used to justify the project is “at odds with today’s reality.”
“The courts are concerned about legal errors that the commissioners are refusing to reconsider,” Learner said. “The commission can’t issue a new order that relies on clearly outdated information. That would violate both core legal principles and common sense.”
Phone records sought
According to documents filed with the courts and the PSC, Huebsch used the encrypted messaging service Signal and it’s unknown if the contents can be recovered. The utilities say they don’t know whether the messages were related to the project but want to maintain “transparency in the regulatory process.”
Huebsch testified in court that he used Signal because it made it easier to carry on group chats with Android and iPhones and to keep from filling up his phone’s memory. He said he used the app to talk with longtime friends about sports, health and family — but not commission business.
“I’ve never had an ex parte communication with anyone, ever,” Huebsch testified.
Frost has scheduled a hearing Friday to consider an emergency motion from Huebsch to block a subpoena from power line opponents, who are seeking to examine his personal cellphone.
The owners of a highly contested power line through southwestern Wisconsin are seeking a new permit after discovering a former regulator who approved the project exchanged encrypted messages with utility employees, potentially tainting the project’s approval.
American Transmission Co. and ITC Midwest filed a request Monday with the Public Service Commission to rescind the permit for the $492 million Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line and reopen the proceedings “to consider next steps.”
The companies say they discovered last week that former Commissioner Mike Huebsch had regular communications with an ATC employee, a former ITC contractor, “and other individuals” over several years while the permit application was before the PSC.
The permit for the line is already facing legal challenges that hinge in part on private communications Huebsch had with minority partner Dairyland Power Cooperative.
According to a court filing by ATC, Huebsch exchanged texts using the encrypted messaging service Signal, and it’s unknown if the contents can be recovered.
The utilities say they don’t know if the messages were related to the project but want to maintain “transparency in the regulatory process.”
“The individuals involved in this situation have maintained longstanding personal relationships with each other; however, we are aware this information raises concerns about one of the Commissioners who granted approval of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek Project,” ATC president and CEO Mike Rowe said in a prepared statement. “We understand the speculation this presents, which is also why we have made this unique request to the PSCW and are sharing this information with our employees, our stakeholders and Dane County Circuit Court.”
Scott Walker administration won't explain what happened to text messages related to WEDC loan
In a written statement, Huebsch defended his use of Signal, which he likened to a “21st-century coffee shop, where friends can get together, chat, and move on” without filling up the phone’s hard drive.
He said he used the app to talk sports, health and family with a group of friends he’s known for more than 25 years.
“Although some of them are connected to the utility industry, at no point have I discussed with them over Signal anything related to my work as a commissioner,” Huebsch wrote. “That’s primarily because we are all aware of the law, and we know ex parte communication is not allowed. And, frankly the commission’s business is just not that interesting.”
Huebsch informed a federal court Monday that PSC attorneys will no longer represent him, saying the commission had informed him that “his interests and those of the Commission ‘may be adverse’ in light of new information that it had not yet reviewed.”
A PSC spokesperson said the agency is reviewing the request to rescind and reopen the proceedings, which would require a vote by the commission.
Texts revealed
The Signal messages came to light through legal discovery in one of four lawsuits seeking to stop the 102-mile line between Dubuque and Middleton.
The Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation — along with Dane and Iowa counties — sued to stop the line, alleging that Huebsch — and PSC Chair Rebecca Valcq — had perceived conflicts of interest that tainted the 2019 decision to grant a permit for the line.
Through legal discovery, they uncovered evidence that Huebsch applied to be CEO of Dairyland after leaving the commission in February 2020. He did not get the job. The plaintiffs later discovered Huebsch exchanged personal text messages with Dairyland executives.
Federal officials reviewing route adjustments for Cardinal-Hickory Creek power line
In a separate filing Monday, an attorney for Dairyland said the new communications do not involve Dairyland employees, but the La Crosse-based cooperative agrees with the decision to seek reconsideration.
“As a cooperative responsible to its membership, Dairyland strives to conduct business and operations with integrity, impartiality, and accountability,” wrote attorney Justin Chasco. “Dairyland supports the efforts of the other Co-Owners to ensure that those values are reflected in the permitting for this critical project.”
Judge speaks out
Last month Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost said he would revoke the permit if the plaintiffs could show even one commissioner had a legitimate conflict of interest. Frost previously rejected arguments that Valcq’s prior employment with WEC Energy Group, the majority owner of ATC, somehow influenced her vote.
After almost 2 months, Gov. Tony Evers' appointee still shut out of Natural Resources Board
The utilities have asked Frost to put that court case on hold while the PSC considers the request for a new permit, which they argue would render the current lawsuit moot.
In their request to the commission, the owners reiterated their commitment to the project, but a spokesperson for ATC declined to say if it would delay construction, which had been scheduled to begin in October.
“While we are disappointed by these recent developments, they have no bearing on the state’s need for the Project, which is vital to ensuring a cleaner, more reliable, and more affordable energy future for Wisconsin,” the utilities wrote.
What’s the buzz?
Howard Learner, lead attorney for DALC and WWF, said the evidence points to a due process violation, which would preclude the other commissioners from voting again on the permit.
He said it’s important to determine “who was talking to whom, about what and when, and who knew about it.”
“Even if all they were talking about was golf, social plans, health concerns and Peloton, when you have hundreds of calls and messages that calls into question the integrity of the process,” Learner said.
“The broader question is should a public official in Wisconsin be using Signal as a means of hiding their text messages with interested parties? This isn’t just about the transmission case ... This calls into question all kinds of decisions.”
A Dane County judge says he will revoke the permit for a controversial power line through southwestern Wisconsin if opponents can prove one of the three regulators who approved it had a conflict of interest.
Circuit Court Judge Jacob Frost issued a preemptive ruling Tuesday in a case involving the $492 million project known as Cardinal-Hickory Creek.
At issue is whether former Commissioner Mike Huebsch’s interactions with one of the project’s owners tainted his approval of the line, which the Public Service Commission authorized with a 3-0 vote.
“The right to an impartial decision maker is fundamental to due process,” Frost wrote. “Violation of that right would taint the entire proceeding.”
Frost has not determined if there was a conflict of interest; that will be up to the plaintiffs to prove.
But without ruling on the question of whether one tainted vote can invalidate a unanimous decision, Frost said, allowing the plaintiffs to investigate and argue the issue “would have been an exercise in futility.”
Frost said if the plaintiffs can prove the alleged bias, he will throw out the permit and send the case back to the PSC, where Huebsch has since been replaced by Commissioner Tyler Huebner, a former renewable energy advocate.
Frost rejected arguments that commissioners independently decide cases prior to public meetings and therefore cannot influence one another. But even if the outcome were unchanged, bias could create “real harm” by undermining public trust in the process.
“(I)t is essential to our democratic system, to our design of government, that we maintain the process as fair in appearance and in practice,” Frost wrote. “At least then the disappointment of the losing party is in having lost, not in being cheated by an unfair process or decision maker. Disappointment is acceptable. Distrust is dangerous.”
Howard Learner, lead attorney for the plaintiffs, called the ruling “a big win.”
“Essentially the judge said there’s a lot of smoke,” Learner said. “And we’re entitled to make our case that there’s fire.”
Spokespeople for the PSC and the utilities declined to comment on the ruling.
The Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation — along with Dane and Iowa counties — sued to stop the line, a joint venture of American Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative.
The groups alleged that Huebsch — and PSC Chair Rebecca Valcq — had perceived conflicts of interest that tainted the commission’s 2019 decision to grant a permit for the line.
Frost previously rejected arguments that Valcq’s prior employment with WEC Energy Group, the majority owner of ATC, somehow influenced her vote.
Through a separate federal case, the plaintiffs uncovered evidence that Huebsch applied to be CEO of Dairyland after leaving the commission in February 2020. He did not get the job.
Frost gave the parties until the end of August to gather evidence regarding Huebsch’s communications with Dairyland and the Midwest grid operator, MISO, which was working with ATC to gain approval of the line. He plans to hold a hearing in September on the alleged bias.
The plaintiffs have also challenged the permit on other grounds, which could be considered if Frost does not agree that the vote was tainted by bias.
Construction of the line from Dubuque to Middleton is expected to begin in November.
While the plaintiffs have not sought an injunction, Learner said “it’s just common sense” that the utilities should not be allowed to start building before they can argue the merits of the case.
The project is also the subject of three separate federal lawsuits brought against the PSC, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over permitting decisions.
A proposed high-voltage power line between northern Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin faces yet another legal challenge.
Environmental groups sued the Army Corps of Engineers in federal court Wednesday over its permit allowing utilities to place towers in the Mississippi River for the $492 million project known as Cardinal-Hickory Creek.
The National Wildlife Refuge Association, Driftless Area Land Conservancy and three other organizations say the agency violated federal environmental law by failing to take a “hard look” at the environmental consequences of the 102-mile line on public waters and lands, wildlife, recreation and property values.
The groups say the Corps did not conduct an independent environmental review, instead relying on the work of other federal agencies, and failed to look at alternatives.
“The Army Corps of Engineers short-circuited the process by failing to look at the impacts of a huge transmission line with 20-story towers through key conservation areas, waterways and wetlands,” said Howard Learner, lead attorney for the plaintiffs.
A Corps of Engineers spokesman said the agency does not comment on litigation.
Report: Wind, solar energy cheaper than most Wisconsin coal plants
This is the fourth legal action brought by the Environmental Law & Policy Center on behalf of the Driftless Area Land Conservancy and others against the project, a joint venture of American Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative.
In a joint statement, the utilities said the lawsuits could delay the delivery of “low-cost, renewable energy,” slowing the nation’s progress toward carbon-free electricity and increasing costs to ratepayers.
“The Cardinal-Hickory Creek Transmission Line Project is vital to the future of our region’s renewable energy and clean energy economy,” the utilities said. “Yet the litigation being pursued by the Environmental Law & Policy Center and affiliated organizations in state and federal courts could push that future farther down the road.”
This week Americans for a Clean Energy Grid, a nonprofit organization backed by utilities, developers and environmental groups, included Cardinal-Hickory Creek in a list of 22 “shovel ready” projects that could enable delivery of 50% more wind and solar energy. But the group says cumbersome permitting and environmental reviews are a hurdle to building more such projects.
Savings questioned
Opponents of the line say it would deliver minimal if any ratepayer savings while the total cost to ratepayers, including maintenance and utility profits, would be more than $2 billion. They argue small, local renewable energy projects would provide greater value with less impact on the landscape.
The high-voltage line would use 14 towers — up to 20 stories high — to carry wires along a 260-foot-wide corridor through the refuge from the Turkey River bottoms in Iowa to the site of a former power plant north of Cassville.
The project would disturb about 39 acres of the 240,000-acre Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.
Construction of the line is expected to begin this fall barring a court injunction.
Learner said he’s working with the federal government to expedite the legal proceedings.
“We’re going to ask the court to provide a reasonable opportunity to consider the merits of the plaintiffs’ complaints before damaging construction begins on the transmission line,” Learner said. “That’s just plain common sense.”
Other challenges
The Driftless Area Land Conservancy, along with Dane and Iowa counties and several municipalities, have sued the Public Service Commission in state court over its 2019 decision to authorize the line. The conservancy and the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation have also filed federal lawsuits against the PSC and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service over claims the permitting decisions were flawed.
Last week, the group Driftless Defenders submitted a petition with more than 46,000 signatures calling on three federal agencies to reconsider approval of the project.
“This is not a NIMBY issue,” the petition states. “The enormous number of signers from all across the United States demonstrates that this is a national issue. People are committed to preserving all of our country’s refuges, not just the Upper Mississippi Wildlife Refuge.”
Four state and national conservation groups are suing two federal agencies over a proposed power line between northern Iowa and southwestern Wisconsin that would cut across a national wildlife refuge.
The groups claim the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service violated federal law by authorizing the line, known as Cardinal-Hickory Creek, to cross the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, and the USDA’s Rural Utilities Service failed to consider alternatives in its environmental review.
If allowed to proceed, the line will have “significant negative impacts” on the environment, wildlife, property values, agriculture, outdoor recreation and tourism, and protected lands along the entire 101-mile route between Dubuque, Iowa, and Middleton, the groups claim in a complaint filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for Western Wisconsin.
Memories of the landscape: Platteville scientists read centuries of history in tree rings
They say the river crossing presents a direct threat to endangered birds and mussels.
The case was filed by the Environmental Law and Policy Center on behalf of the National Wildlife Refuge Association, Driftless Area Land Conservancy, Wisconsin Wildlife Federation and Defenders of Wildlife.
“This lawsuit is not just about one wildlife refuge. It is really an effort to preserve our public conservation lands from encroachment from massive transmission lines and pipelines,” said Scott Strand, an attorney with ELPC. “For big right-of-way projects like high-voltage transmission lines, crossing public lands has too often been the first resort, because getting permission from the government has too often been easier than dealing with private landowners.”
Columbia power plant to close by 2025, ending coal-fired power in Portage
The suit asks the court to block the Fish & Wildlife Service from granting an easement and to require the Rural Utilities Service to conduct a new environmental study considering alternatives.
The same groups on Monday threatened to sue the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for violating the Endangered Species Act by failing to consult with the Fish & Wildlife Service before granting a permit for the line to cross the river. They gave the agency 60 days to correct the alleged violations.
Two of the groups, Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, are pursuing separate cases in state and federal court to block the $492 million project, a joint venture of American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative.
In a statement, the owners of the proposed line defended the environmental review process as “robust” and said the allegations are “without merit.”
Spokespeople for the two federal agencies declined to comment on the litigation.
Construction of the line is expected to begin this fall barring a court injunction.
The high-voltage line would use 14 towers — up to 20-stories high — to carry wires along a 260-foot-wide corridor through the refuge from the Turkey River bottoms in Iowa to the site of a former power plant north of Cassville.
The project would disturb about 39 acres of the 240,000-acre refuge.
Geoffrey L. Haskett, president of the National Wildlife Refuge Association, said in a statement the Fish & Wildlife Service granted the utilities a right-of-way even though the line is not a “compatible use” of the refuge.
Science mom: UW scientist joins campaign to teach fellow mothers about climate change
“This is actually a major violation,” Haskett said. “If it is allowed to stand, it is a precedent that will reverberate across and weaken the entire refuge system.”
Groups seeking to block a proposed power line through southwestern Wisconsin scored a victory Friday when a federal judge allowed them to proceed with a lawsuit against state regulators.
Judge William Conley partially denied the Public Service Commission’s motion to dismiss the case brought by the Environmental Law & Policy Center on behalf of the Driftless Area Land Conservancy and the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation.
In an order released Friday, Conley dismissed the PSC itself and Commissioner Ellen Nowak as defendants but found the plaintiffs have standing to argue their constitutional due process rights were violated by the PSC’s decision to authorize construction of the $492 million project known as Cardinal-Hickory Creek.
The groups claim two commissioners had perceived conflicts of interest that tainted the decision to grant the permit, which ultimately gives the utilities the right to take private property through eminent domain.
The PSC sought to have the case dismissed on the grounds that the Eleventh Amendment protects states and state agencies acting in their official capacity, but Conley found the commissioners play a direct role in defending and enforcing the permit, which he said precludes the claim of sovereign immunity.
He also rejected an argument brought by the utilities that commissioners should have judicial immunity.
Conley dismissed the plaintiffs’ claim that the line would result in an unjust taking of land for private benefit.
“At most, plaintiffs allege that the costs of the Line will exceed the public benefits, and there are better alternatives available,” Conley wrote. “(B)ut this argument invites judicial oversight over complicated policy considerations, rather than merely questioning whether the Line advances a ‘conceivable public purpose.’”
Howard Learner, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, said the groups “are pleased that the U.S. District Court’s opinion today allows us to go forward in making our legal and factual case that the probability of actual bias by the PSC commissioners is too high to be constitutionally tolerable.”
A spokesman for the PSC did not respond to a request for comment, though the agency typically does not comment on litigation.
A joint venture of American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative, the line will run between Dubuque, Iowa, and Middleton. The costs will be passed on to ratepayers in 12 states, with about $67 million falling to Wisconsin.
The plaintiffs have asked the court to invalidate the PSC’s decision and nullify the construction permit and will be allowed to make a case that Chairperson Rebecca Valcq and then-Commissioner Mike Huebsch had outside entanglements that create perceived conflicts of interest.
Huebsch, who left the commission in February, served on an advisory committee to the Midwest grid operator, MISO, which was working with ATC to gain approval of the line. In his role with MISO, the opponents argue, Huebsch met with and advised a party to a case over which he was presiding and did not disclose the outside communications.
The plaintiffs have since discovered that Huebsch later applied to be CEO of Dairyland Power Cooperative, a minority owner of the line.
Prior to her appointment in 2019, Valcq spent 15 years as an attorney for the WEC Energy Group, the majority owner of ATC.
Standing firm
All three PSC members objected to the recusal requests before unanimously approving the line in September 2019, with Valcq calling the allegations “opportunistic at best and at worst contemptible.”
The PSC argued the accusations of bias, brought after the initial vote to approve the project, are unfounded and that no one’s land has been taken, rendering their due process claim moot.
The plaintiffs did not claim any conflict of interest by Nowak, but argued the PSC itself should be barred from ruling on the project because the process was “contaminated.”
The Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, along with Dane and Iowa county governments and several municipalities along the proposed route, have also challenged the permit in state courts, where Dane County Circuit Judge Jacob Frost has asked for arguments on whether he should consider text messages and emails between Huebsch and leaders of MISO and Dairyland.
Point Beach owner seeks to run Wisconsin's last nuclear plant for 80 years
A high profile
The project, the latest in a string of high-voltage transmission lines proposed by utilities, drew unprecedented interest, with dozens of groups and individuals participating in the evaluation process, which drew hundreds of public comments, almost all of them opposed to the line.
The utilities and clean energy advocates said the line is needed to bring power from the west to population centers and numerous existing and planned wind and solar projects are depending on it to deliver their full output.
Opponents — including conservation groups, the Citizens Utility Board, Dane and Iowa counties and local governments along the route — questioned the public value, saying it would enable little new renewable energy, damage important conservation areas, and result in minimal ratepayer savings.
Construction on the line is expected to start in 2021 barring a court injunction.
We Energies to retire 1.8 gigawatts of fossil fuel; utility adding solar, wind, battery storage
Opponents of a power line through southwestern Wisconsin have uncovered more evidence of private communications between a former regulator and the utilities behind the project.
Mike Huebsch, who stepped down from the Public Service Commission in February, later applied to lead Dairyland Power Cooperative after voting to approve two of its projects, the Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line and a $700 million natural gas plant. Though he did not land the job, the timing of his application prompted allegations of bias.
Two groups suing to stop construction of the $492 million power line have obtained text messages in which Huebsch and a Dairyland executive discuss meetings with former utility CEO Barb Nick and Huebsch’s application for the job.
Attorneys for the Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation are asking a judge to consider whether the texts, as well as emails between Huebsch and the Midwestern power grid operator, tainted the PSC’s decision to grant a permit for the transmission project, of which Dairyland is a minority owner.
The land conservancy and wildlife federation say the new documents support their assertion that the PSC did not follow state law when it approved the line, which is expected to cost ratepayers more than $2 billion over its lifetime while generating double-digit returns for the utilities.
After a preliminary 3-0 vote by the PSC to grant a permit in September 2019, the land conservancy and wildlife federation requested that Huebsch and PSC Chair Rebecca Valcq recuse themselves from the final decision based on perceived conflicts of interest. Valcq previously worked for WEC Energy Group, the majority owner of American Transmission Co., the lead developer of the project, and Huebsch had served on a committee of the Midwest grid operator, MISO, a party to the proceedings. Both rejected those claims and again voted with Commissioner Ellen Nowak to authorize construction
The opponents, who have sued in both state and federal courts to overturn the decision, later learned that Huebsch applied for the Dairyland job after leaving the commission in February.
According to records the groups obtained in September through the federal court case, Huebsch exchanged text messages in October 2019, shortly after voting to approve Cardinal-Hickory Creek, with former Dairyland vice president Brian Rude in which they set up a meeting with “Barb.”
In text exchanges from March 2020, Rude tells Huebsch he asked Dairyland’s board chair to ask an external search firm to “pay attention” to his application for the CEO job.
Rude later asked Huebsch to advise the utility on a proposal to modify plans for the natural gas plant that Huebsch had voted to approve in his final days on the commission.
A former Republican state senator from La Crosse, Rude served alongside Huebsch in the Legislature in the late 1990s when Huebsch was an Assembly representative from West Salem.
The records also include minutes of meetings that Huebsch attended as an advisor to MISO, the nonprofit utility that controls the power grid and which worked with ATC to gain approval of the line, as well as invitations to dinners with MISO’s executive director.
Power line opponents say topics covered in those meetings overlap with issues in the Cardinal-Hickory Creek decision. Commissioners are not allowed to discuss pending issues or receive information outside of the official record.
“The relevant legal standard is an objective appearance of bias,” said Brad Klein, an attorney for the land conservancy. “We’re not attempting to prove what was actually in the mind of Commissioner Huebsch or what he was motivated by.”
Huebsch did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for the PSC, which is representing Huebsch in the court cases, declined to comment, citing agency policy on pending litigation.
But during Wednesday’s court hearing, PSC attorney Christi Whiting said the attempt to introduce the new evidence is “procedurally baseless.”
“You don’t get to go and make a frankly baseless suit in federal court ... to get documents,” Whiting said. “To spring this on us ... is extremely improper.”
An attorney for ATC argued that the messages should not be included on procedural grounds and are irrelevant because the project would have been approved without Huebsch’s vote.
“None of them honestly matter that much,” said ATC attorney Brian Potts. “It’s mostly an abuse of the process.”
Dane County Judge Jacob Frost asked the parties to submit written arguments on whether to allow the new evidence into the record and whether a finding that the communications were improper would nullify the power line permit.
“It raises enough questions that I think need a little bit more exploring,” Frost said. “It does seem to add a lot more flavor than any of the documents raised in the briefing. ... I don’t think it’s completely baseless.”
[Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct a reference to Rebecca Valcq's previous employment. Valcq previously worked for WEC Energy Group, the majority owner of American Transmission Co., the lead developer of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek project.]
Two Wisconsin lawmakers are calling on federal officials to reexamine the impacts of a controversial power line on the Mississippi River and surrounding national refuge.
In separate letters, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, questioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s plans to grant an easement through the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge for the Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line.
The high-voltage line would use 14 towers — up to 20 stories high — to carry wires along a 260-foot-wide corridor through the refuge from the Turkey River bottoms in Iowa to the site of a former power plant north of Cassville.
The project would disturb about 39 acres of the 240,000-acre refuge.
Baldwin said her primary concern is the harm to migratory birds and that the chosen route does not minimize the impacts.
“The final Environmental Impact Statement notes that the Fish and Wildlife Service did not have a preferred environmental alternative,” Baldwin wrote. “There were no route alternatives in the final selection that would have avoided the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife Refuge, so the managers of this natural resource were selecting among options with negative impacts.”
Kind noted the refuge’s status as an internationally recognized flyway for migratory birds and its popularity with the public, attracting more than 3.7 million visitors a year.
Kind called on the Fish and Wildlife Service to conduct a “full and fair analysis” of routes that don’t cut through the refuge.
“The purpose of Congress creating Refuges is to provide protection against development and incursions,” Kind wrote.
The Fish and Wildlife Service has determined the power line is a “compatible use” of the refuge, and the right-of-way permit is expected to be signed in the coming weeks.
Baldwin also addressed the Rural Utility Service, which has been asked to finance part of the $492 million project, a joint venture of American Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative, calling on the agency to examine alternatives.
“Stakeholders have questioned whether the RUS lending capacity should be prioritized for projects of more modest scale that may not have as much access to construction capital as this proposed line does,” Baldwin wrote. “Others point out that Rural Utilities Service funds were established in the spirit of cooperative use by rural communities acting in their local common good, and have expressed their anger that a program designed to support a good quality of life in rural communities could be used to construct a power line that many of those same communities oppose, and which could substantially reduce the value of land across the region on parcels near the power line and in the viewshed of the line.”
Construction of the line is scheduled to start in late 2021 pending the outcome of legal challenges to the Wisconsin Public Service Commission’s approval.
Attorneys for two groups that have sued to block the line recently wrote to the Fish and Wildlife Service over concerns about a bald eagle nest in Iowa County that is roughly 130 feet from the proposed route. Agency guidelines recommend a 660-foot buffer.
“No one wants the local farmers to find a dead bald eagle in their front yard or field,” the letter states. “But that becomes a real possibility if this line is built.”
Environmental groups want to question a former Wisconsin regulator who applied to lead one of the state’s largest utility companies after voting to approve two of its projects.
Clean Wisconsin and the Sierra Club have asked a judge to require former Public Service Commission member Mike Huebsch to testify about whether interest in the top job at Dairyland Power Cooperative influenced his vote to allow the utility to build a $700 million natural gas plant.
The groups cite a Wisconsin State Journal story from earlier this month that reported Huebsch, who left the PSC in February, applied in April to be CEO of the La Crosse utility. Though he did not get the job, the timing of his application has prompted allegations of bias by opponents of two Dairyland projects.
Former Wisconsin regulator sought job as utility CEO months after voting to approve its projects
Clean Wisconsin and the Sierra Club are suing to overturn the PSC’s approval of the Nemadji Trail Energy Center, which they say will deplete groundwater, destroy wetlands and pump heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere.
In a motion filed Monday in Dane County Circuit Court, the environmental groups argue the “alleged irregularities in procedure” warrant testimony because even “a serious risk” of bias can result in a due process violation.
The groups note that Huebsch cast one of two votes to authorize Dairyland to build the jointly owned Nemadji Trail natural gas plant in Superior less than two weeks after Dairyland’s CEO announced her retirement and just days after Huebsch announced he was stepping down from his $128,500-a-year government job.
In the court brief, the groups allege the timing of the announcements and “the significant pecuniary benefit” of a CEO job that paid $888,000 in 2018, according to Dairyland’s most recent tax filing, create “a possible temptation” for bias.
“The obvious concern is that Mr. Huebsch knew or suspected he may apply for the CEO job, and sought to curry favor with Dairyland (or at least not upset it) by voting to approve their project,” the brief states.
‘Too many questions’
Clean Wisconsin spokesman Jonathan Drewsen said the circumstances — given the environmental impact of the plant — warrant more explanation.
“We’re not necessarily alleging he did something wrong,” Drewsen said. “We’re looking to make sure the integrity of the decision-making process at the PSC is upheld. ... There are just too many questions with this to ignore.”
Huebsch, who runs a private consulting firm, and a spokesman for the PSC, which is representing him in the court case, declined to comment, citing agency policy on pending litigation.
Power line
A longtime state Assembly representative from West Salem, Huebsch served in Gov. Scott Walker’s cabinet before being appointed to the PSC in 2015. He disclosed his application for the Dairyland job in response to a separate court case involving a $492 million power line through southwestern Wisconsin.
The PSC voted unanimously in September to approve the Cardinal-Hickory Creek power line project, a joint venture of American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland.
In response, the Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation sued in federal court, claiming conflicts of interest on the part of Huebsch and Chairwoman Rebecca Valcq, who previously worked for WEC Energy Group, the majority owner of ATC. Both commissioners denied any bias.
An attorney for DALC and WWF said the timing of Huebsch’s application casts doubt on his impartiality.
A former Wisconsin regulator sought to lead one of the state’s largest utilities just months after voting to approve two of the company’s projects.
Mike Huebsch, who resigned from the Public Service Commission in February, later applied for the job of chief executive officer of Dairyland Power Cooperative, according to documents obtained by a group suing the agency over approval of a controversial power line through southwestern Wisconsin.
In his last five months on the PSC, which oversees utilities in Wisconsin, Huebsch voted to authorize two projects in which Dairyland is a major partner: the $492 million Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line and a $700 million natural gas plant.
Though he did not land the job, the timing of his application has prompted allegations of bias by opponents of both projects.
In a cover letter to Dairyland’s board, the longtime Republican lawmaker from West Salem cited his years of government experience, which included four years in Gov. Scott Walker’s cabinet before being appointed to the PSC in 2015.
“For over 25 years I have served the people of the state of Wisconsin in our state government,” Huebsch wrote. “My career of representing the people of western Wisconsin in the legislature and then in the executive and regulatory branches have provided me unique and diverse experiences that will allow me to immediately step in as the Chief Executive.”
Huebsch last month provided a copy of his letter and resume to the PSC, which turned them over to attorneys for the Driftless Area Land Conservancy in response to a demand for communications regarding his future employment “by any of the parties to the Cardinal-Hickory Creek” project, of which Dairyland will own 9%.
An attorney representing the conservancy said the revelation that Huebsch sought employment with one of the project’s owners casts doubt on the impartiality of his decision.
“The public can fairly ask, would Commissioner Huebsch have felt free to vote against Dairyland ... if he were thinking about, in the near future, seeking a job as CEO?” said Howard Learner, executive director of the Environmental Law and Policy Center. “It just stinks.”
No comment
Huebsch, who now runs a government and regulatory consulting firm, did not respond to requests for comment. PSC spokesman Matt Sweeney said the agency, which is representing Huebsch in legal challenges to both utility projects, has advised him against commenting publicly.
In his application letter, Huebsch cited his regulatory experience “in the delicate process of moving our state and nation’s energy portfolio toward a more carbon free, renewable future.”
Wisconsin law prohibits former state officials from profiting off their past positions to aid private interests. Specifically, they are barred from receiving pay to appear before or negotiate with state agencies for 12 months after their public service.
But the law does not preclude them from seeking employment in industries they oversaw, and Huebsch would not be the first utility regulator to go to work for a utility.
“Utilities recognize that former regulators are extremely valuable to assist them with navigating the regulatory process,” said Tyson Slocum, director of the energy program at the nonprofit consumer advocacy group Public Citizen. He suggested Wisconsin needs tighter revolving-door laws: “It’s inherently a problem, because deep-pocketed entities are willing to pay to retain the services of a former regulator.”
But Phil Montgomery, a retired Republican legislator who served as PSC chairman under Walker, said Huebsch was an honorable public servant who deserves to be able to earn a living using the skills he gained as a regulator.
“He’s one of the most morally centered and ethically conscious people I know,” Montgomery said. “What’s he supposed to do? Is he supposed to be a truck driver?”
Two big projects
The PSC voted unanimously in September to approve the Cardinal-Hickory Creek project, a joint venture of American Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and Dairyland that will run between Dubuque, Iowa, and Middleton. Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2021 pending the outcome of legal challenges.
Huebsch, who led the discussion of the project at the PSC, reiterated the utilities’ claim that the line is needed to enable the development and delivery of cheap wind power from states to the west and suggested this will not be the last such project considered.
The Driftless Area Land Conservancy sued in federal court, claiming conflicts of interest on the part of Huebsch and Chairwoman Rebecca Valcq, who previously worked for WEC Energy Group, the majority owner of ATC.
Both have denied any bias and dismissed the allegations, which were raised after the commission’s preliminary vote to approve the application.
The Dairyland job was not open at the time of the vote, and the lawsuit, filed by the Environmental Law and Policy Center, does not allege the commissioners stood to benefit from their votes but that the decision-making process was “imbued with at least an appearance of bias and a lack of impartiality.”
Environmental groups challenge approval of Dairyland Power gas plant in Superior
Former Dairyland CEO Barbara Nick announced her plans to retire on Jan. 7.
Huebsch announced six days later that he would step down the following month from his $128,500 job with a little more than a year of his six-year term remaining.
On Jan. 16, Huebsch and fellow Walker appointee Ellen Nowak voted to authorize Dairyland to build the Nemadji Trail Energy Center, a jointly-owned 625-megawatt natural gas-fired generator in Superior.
Construction at halfway mark for Wisconsin's first large-scale solar farm
Dairyland’s choice
Huebsch applied on April 23 for the Dairyland position, which paid just over $888,000 a year in 2018, according to Dairyland’s tax filings.
Dairyland, which serves about 290,000 customers of municipal and cooperative utilities in four states, instead hired Brent Ridge, an executive with a consortium of public and municipal utilities in Washington state.
Greg Wannier, a staff attorney for the Sierra Club, said the group is reassessing its strategy in its court challenge of the Nemadji Trail decision and news of Huebsch’s interest in the Dairyland job raises “profound ethical concerns.”
AP video: Experts amp up batteries to fight global warming
“This entire incident only underscores the broader concerns we have about overly close relationships between public servants and the industries they regulate,” Wannier said.
Matt Rothschild, executive director of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, said it was “unseemly” for Huebsch to apply after voting in favor of projects that benefit the company and added that Wisconsin needs tighter laws.
“This is the revolving door that makes people sick to their stomach to watch: public officials cashing in on their connections and going to work for companies they used to regulate,” Rothschild said. “It’s an invitation to corruption — an invitation that is all too often accepted.”
Fave 5: Reporter Chris Hubbuch picks his top stories from 2019
Opponents of a power line through southwestern Wisconsin have sued state regulators in federal court claiming conflicts of interest should have kept them from approving the controversial project.
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday by the Environmental Law & Policy Center on behalf of the Driftless Area Land Conservancy and the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, challenges the decisions of Public Service Commission Chairwoman Rebecca Valcq and Commissioner Mike Huebsch to vote on the line known as Cardinal-Hickory Creek.
The nonprofit groups, which opposed the 100-mile high-voltage line, previously sought to disqualify the two commissioners on the grounds that outside entanglements — Valcq’s previous employment as an attorney for the state’s largest utility and Huebsch’s advisory role with the Midwest electric grid operator — create perceived conflicts of interest.
They filed a request for recusal in August after the commission signaled preliminary support for the line, a joint venture of American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative that will run between Dubuque, Iowa, and Middleton.
All three PSC members objected to the recusal requests before unanimously approving the $492 million project in September, with Valcq calling the allegations “opportunistic at best and at worst contemptible.”
The complaint, which names all three commissioners, does not allege they stood to personally benefit from their vote but argues the decision-making process was “imbued with at least an appearance of bias and a lack of impartiality, if not actual bias and a lack of impartiality, and conflicts of interest.”
In an interview Wednesday, Environmental Law & Policy Center executive director Howard Learner said by not recusing themselves, the commissioners violated his clients’ constitutional rights to due process, reasoning that private property may be condemned through eminent domain for the utility project, which will cost ratepayers more than $2.2 billion over the next four decades.
“The public is entitled to a decision-making process … that is without conflicts of interest and not imbued by at least an appearance of bias and a lack of impartiality,” Learner said.
The center did not claim any conflict of interest by Commissioner Ellen Nowak but argues the PSC itself should be barred from ruling on the project because the process was “contaminated.”
The groups are asking the federal court to invalidate the PSC’s decision and nullify the utilities’ construction permit.
Positions outlined
According to the complaint, Huebsch serves on an advisory committee to the Midwest grid operator, MISO, which was working with ATC to gain approval of the line.
In his role with MISO, the opponents argue, Huebsch was meeting with and advising a party to a case over which he was presiding and did not disclose the outside communications.
Valcq, who was appointed as commission chair by Gov. Tony Evers, previously spent 15 years as an attorney for the WEC Energy Group, which owns We Energies and about 60 percent of ATC.
She agreed to recuse herself from 30 open cases as well as any filed in the next year that she had worked on prior to joining the PSC. Cardinal-Hickory Creek was not among those cases.
The Environmental Law & Policy Center argues that Valcq worked on cases involving generators that connect to the electric grid and that the lack of time between her representation of WEC and the Cardinal-Hickory Creek case “create at least an appearance of bias” that warrants recusal.
PSC spokesman Matt Sweeney said the agency’s policy is not to comment on pending litigation, though he pointed to the commission’s written order which denied the initial recusal request saying the groups failed to present any concrete evidence that either commissioner had any outside information about the project.
Valcq filed a separate memo addressing what she called “unsubstantiated and speculative assertions.”
“At no time during my professional career have I ever represented ATC or any of the other parties in this proceeding on any matters, and I had no involvement with the Cardinal-Hickory Creek project at any time prior to joining the Commission,” Valcq wrote. “I have never worked on a transmission case involving ATC or any of the other applicants.”
Learner said he found those arguments unpersuasive.
“We believe the commissioners have something of a blind eye when it comes to the apparent conflicts of interest,” he said. “The public deserves better.”
More challenges
Wednesday’s filing is the first of multiple legal challenges expected to come ahead of Monday’s deadline. The Driftless Area Land Conservancy and the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation plan to challenge the commission’s decision in state court, as do the boards of Dane and Iowa counties.
Several opponents previously asked the PSC to reconsider its Sept. 26 order, citing what they said were deficiencies in the application. Those petitions for rehearing were effectively denied when the commission did not act on them.
The case drew unprecedented interest, with dozens of groups and individuals participating in the evaluation process, which drew hundreds of public comments, almost all of them opposed to the line.
The utilities and clean energy advocates said the line is needed to bring power from the west to population centers, and numerous existing and planned wind and solar projects are depending on it to deliver their full output.
Opponents — including conservation groups, the Citizens Utility Board, Dane and Iowa counties and local governments along the route — questioned the public value, saying it would enable little new renewable energy, damage important conservation areas and result in minimal ratepayer savings.
Federal wildlife authorities are proposing to allow a controversial power line to cross one of the largest blocks of floodplain habitat in the continental United States, while Wisconsin officials have granted the project a permit to temporarily fill some wetlands.
Three utility companies seeking to build the Cardinal-Hickory Creek high-voltage transmission line between Dubuque, Iowa, and Middleton are seeking permission to cross the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge near Cassville.
The utilities propose building 75- to 195-foot towers to carry wires along a 260-foot corridor through the refuge from the Turkey River bottoms to the site of the former Nelson Dewey power station north of Cassville.
The line would disturb about 39 acres of the 240,000-acre refuge, including some land already disturbed by power lines and roads.
As part of the project, the utilities would abandon an existing line just to the south and restore about 28 acres of habitat. They must also purchase about 38 acres of replacement habitat near Cassville that would be donated to the government to become part of the refuge.
Sewage treatment plants pass on DNR request for PFAS testing
The federal Fish & Wildlife Service, which manages the lands, last week issued a preliminary determination of compatibility, meaning it intends to allow construction of the power line. The agency is accepting public comments through Nov. 26.
According to the FWS review, the new line would create a visual impact and would result in habitat fragmentation. Because it is replacing an existing line and would run parallel to an existing gravel road and railroad, there would be a net reduction of fragmentation over the next three to five decades, the Fish & Wildlife Service concluded.
Scott Strand is a senior attorney with the Environmental Law and Policy Center, which is representing two key opponents of the line, the Driftless Area Land Conservancy and the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation.
Strand questions the Fish & Wildlife Service’s interpretation of a 1997 law intended to eliminate incompatible uses of the public lands.
“They’re trying to say because there’s an existing line ... you can build whatever you want,” Strand said. “They’re making the argument that they have an unlimited right to expand.
“What kind of precedent does this set for the rest of the system?” he said.
The Mississippi: A river within reach of its visitors
Established in 1924, the refuge covers more than 261 miles of the river between Wabasha, Minnesota, and Rock Island, Illinois, and attracts some 3.7 million users each year. It is considered one of the most important corridors for fish and wildlife in the United States and is listed as a wetland of international importance.
The utilities reviewed seven alternate river crossings, including four outside the refuge, but determined only two were feasible — both within the refuge. Among the reasons cited for rejecting the other crossings were their proximity to residential areas and conflicts with transportation infrastructure.
Strand said the Fish & Wildlife Service should force the utilities to do a more thorough evaluation of alternatives, echoing calls from U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison; Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth; and Rep. Betty McCollum, a Minnesota Democrat who chairs the House committee in charge of funding the Department of Interior.
“This refuge is at the heart of the Mississippi Flyway for migratory birds and provides critical protected habitat for a number of species,” McCollum wrote. “Making the refuge the de facto route simply because it is determined to be in the path of least political resistance is unacceptable in my view.”
Mapping the toxic legacy of mining: Scientists reveal areas to avoid in southwestern Wisconsin
A joint venture of American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative, the $492 million line, as approved by Wisconsin regulators, will follow a roughly 100-mile route primarily along highway corridors through Montfort, Dodgeville and Mount Horeb. The costs will be passed on to ratepayers in 12 states, with about $67 million falling to Wisconsin.
The utilities and clean-energy advocates said the line is needed to bring wind power from the West, while opponents questioned the public value.
Construction is expected to begin in 2021, pending approval from Iowa regulators and federal agencies. Opponents have asked the Public Service Commission to reconsider its approval and have vowed to appeal the case in the courts.
Last week, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources granted approval for the utilities to temporarily fill about 13 acres of wetlands for construction and to permanently clear 4.6 acres of forested wetlands.
Wisconsin utility regulators granted final approval Thursday for a controversial power line while rebuffing conflict of interest charges from opponents of the nearly $500 million project.
At a meeting interrupted by protesters, the Public Service Commission voted unanimously to authorize construction of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek line between Dubuque, Iowa, and Middleton in a written order summarizing points the three commissioners agreed to during a hearing in August.
The commission rejected a call for recusal by the Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, which last week alleged real or perceived conflicts of interest by Chairwoman Rebecca Valcq and Commissioner Mike Huebsch.
Valcq and Huebsch denied any bias or outside communications regarding the power line proposal and accused the opponents of waiting until after an unfavorable decision to bring forward allegations regarding information that was public for months leading up to the Aug. 20 meeting where the PSC initially voted to approve the application by American Transmission Co., ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative.
“I find these allegations to be opportunistic at best and at worst contemptible,” Valcq said.
Huebsch serves on an advisory committee to the Midwest grid operator, MISO, which was working with ATC to gain approval of the line. In his role with MISO, Environmental Law & Policy Center attorneys argued, he had outside communications with a party to the case. The Environmental Law & Policy Center represents the Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation.
Huebsch said those meetings were open to the public and included only high-level discussions of transmission planning.
“At no time during my time as commission representative … have I ever had any discussion … related to the merits of Cardinal-Hickory Creek,” he said.
Valcq, appointed as commission chairwoman in December by Gov. Tony Evers, previously spent 15 years as an attorney for the WEC Energy Group, which owns We Energies and about 60% of ATC. She agreed to recuse herself from 28 open cases as well as any new ones filed this year that she had worked on prior to joining the PSC. Cardinal-Hickory Creek was not among those cases.
Valcq said she is bound by ethical codes as an attorney and as a public servant.
“To suggest otherwise is a false attack on my integrity, as an attorney, as a regulator, and as a ratepayer myself,” she said.
The Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation did not claim any conflict of interest by Commissioner Ellen Nowak but argued the PSC itself should be barred from ruling on the project.
Nowak called the motion “absurd” and said it contained “reckless innuendos.”
“If you all understood how seriously we take our jobs and how seriously we adhere to the law,” Nowak said. “Don’t attack this body … without any evidence.”
Thursday’s decision came four days before the statutory deadline to render a decision on the application for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity (CPCN). Under a 1998 state law, the PSC has 360 days to issue a CPCN or the permit is automatically granted.
The written order reflects conditions outlined during the PSC’s Aug. 20 meeting, when the commissioners unanimously agreed the project was needed, in the public interest and likely to save ratepayer money.
More than 50 groups and individuals participated in the evaluation process, which drew hundreds of public comments, almost all of them opposed to the line.
As utilities embrace clean energy, some lobby for a more democratic solution
‘Weighed and balanced’
Opponents have accused the commission of ignoring questions of need and benefits, as well as alternative solutions offered by intervening groups and the PSC’s own staff, but commissioners said the lack of discussion of those alternatives during the August meeting does not mean they were not considered.
“The evidence that the intervenors put forth … simply did not persuade me,” Valcq said. “Your arguments were not ignored. … They were weighed and balanced … and rejected on their merit.”
Huebsch reiterated the utilities’ claim that the line is needed to enable the development and delivery of cheap wind power from states to the west and suggested this will not be the last such project considered.
“You cannot have renewable energy without transmission,” he said. “If you believe this is the last transmission line you’re going to have to deal with, you’re wrong. … Either oppose it and oppose renewable energy or embrace it and the role it will play.”
Sierra Club: Shuttering coal plants could save ratepayers $138M a year
The utilities and the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, which supported the line, both praised Thursday’s decision, saying it will save ratepayers money and enable more carbon-free electricity.
Driftless Area Land Conservancy board member Mark Mittelstadt issued a statement expressing disappointment.
“Wisconsin needs to transition to renewable energy and we can do so without damaging the natural areas and special places of our Driftless Area,” he said. “There are better clean energy solutions and alternatives for Wisconsin.”
Meeting disrupted
Following the vote, seven power line opponents stood up and eventually interrupted the meeting as they took turns reciting a dozen complaints.
“We are standing because you the commissioners have ignored the concerns and testimonies of Wisconsin citizens,” one said.
“We are standing because you the commissioners have ignored the recommendations of your own professional staff,” another continued.
After the PSC’s legal staff threatened to remove the protesters, the commissioners sat silently for about two minutes as the concerns were listed off, then resumed their discussion of water utility construction projects in Marathon County.
Construction on the line is expected to start in 2021, pending approval from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Iowa Utilities Board.
The Driftless Area Land Conservancy and Wisconsin Wildlife Federation have vowed to appeal the PSC decision.
Fighting for views and livelihoods in the Driftless Area
DODGEVILLE — The combines and balers are idle but the grain and hay wagons have found new purpose as winter descends on the Driftless Area.
Normally, at this time of the year, the wagons are out of sight and stored in pole barns, machine sheds or other out buildings. Only now, they’re helping farmers along Highway 18-151 advocate.
This isn’t about falling soybean or milk prices, access to foreign markets or the heavy rains that wiped out some crops and hastened the harvest.
The wagons are props for sheets of plywood turned into signs that tell passing motorists their thoughts on a proposed high-voltage power line that would run from the Cardinal substation in the town of Middleton to the Hickory Creek substation near Dubuque, Iowa.
None of the signs favor the $500 million project being proposed by a trio of utility companies.
“To win anything, you need to win in the court of public opinion, which is why we put up the signs and why we try to educate people,” said Lea Dolan-Stroncek, president of Driftless Defenders, one of several organized opposition groups to the project. “A lot of people don’t understand what it means.”
There are two possible routes for the 345-kilovolt Cardinal-Hickory Creek Transmission Line, which would be supported by towers ranging in height from 120 to 175 feet, according to an application filed with the state earlier this year by American Transmission Co. of Pewaukee, ITC Midwest of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Dairyland Power Cooperative of La Crosse.
The preferred location is a 102-mile route that would largely follow existing transmission lines and highways, including Highway 18-151 between Mount Horeb and Dodgeville and Highway 18 between Dodgeville and Montfort. The alternate route would be primarily parallel to the preferred route by running west from just south of Cross Plains, skirting the northern edge of Governor Dodge State Park and angling to the southwest toward Montfort, all while cutting through rolling farmland.
“We understand that people have comments about the change that would happen if the line was to be built and that is why whenever we’re proposing a new line we look to site it as much as possible with existing infrastructure, “ said Kaya Freiman, an ATC spokeswoman.
“Right now there are lower voltage transmission lines (along) the highway so it would be different and the poles would be taller than the transmission lines that are existing.”
The Public Service Commission accepted the application from the utilities in early October, which triggered a 180-day review period. The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week issued a 466-page environmental review of the project and will hold six public meetings in January to collect comments. The line will require permits from at least two federal agencies. The PSC will determine if it is needed and which route it should follow. ATC expects a decision sometime in 2019.
The utility companies say the project, which they want operational by 2023, could provide Wisconsin customers with “net economic benefits” of between $23.5 million and $350 million over its expected 40-year life. The Midcontinent Independent System Operator, the regional electric grid operator, has endorsed the project as one of 17 across the region that will improve the reliability of the electric system, provide economic benefits to utilities and consumers, and support the use of renewable energy by delivering low-cost wind energy from Iowa to population centers where the power is needed.
“Those drivers have not changed for the project. Those have been consistent since the project was announced,” Freiman said.
Opponents say the line is not needed and would damage important conservation areas, disrupt the scenic beauty and harm agricultural businesses dotted along the routes. They argue Wisconsin consumers would be better served by energy efficiency and local renewable-energy projects. And they have no desire to advocate for one route at the expense of those along the other.
“Hopefully they will just decide that this is a bad idea since it’s the Driftless Area and it’s beautiful and we need places to grow food and for people to come and recharge themselves,” said Dolan-Stroncek, whose Seven Seeds Farm, established in 1872, is along the alternate route. “We’re doing everything we can to stop this.”
The project has been the topic of community meetings and forums at diverse locations like the Madison Marriott West hotel, the Dodger Bowl in Dodgeville, rural town halls, diners and roadside taverns. One of the first meetings was in 2014, when about 70 people crammed into the Seven Seeds Farm Store in the lower level of the barn that normally is used to sell certified organic pork, chicken and grass-fed beef from Australian Murray Grey cattle.
“All the neighbors showed up,” said Dolan-Strocek’s son, Mike Dolan, the seventh generation farming the land along Highway Z just north of the Pleasant Ridge Store. “It was an event.”
Dolan, 25, lives with his fiancee in a house on the farm that was originally built as a granary. The barn’s limestone foundation was quarried from the nearby hills and square nails were used in its construction. Today, Dolan’s family owns 250 acres, rents another 250 acres. Beef from the farm is sold to restaurants like Brasserie V, Mint Mark and Osteria Papavero in Madison and Freddy Valentine’s in Spring Green. Berkshire pigs, fed with whey from Uplands Cheese Co. to the west, are sold, whole carcass, to restaurants in Minneapolis, Chicago, Madison and Milwaukee.
The alternate route for the power line would run right along Highway Z just yards from their farm.
“It would mean a high decrease in land value,” said Dolan, a University of Iowa graduate. “The biggest thing my parents and I are worried about is agritourism. We have people driving up from Chicago specifically to visit our farm, and they come here as a destination. I think the towers would ruin that.”
Over at Uplands Cheese, Andy Hatch makes cheese from his cows that graze on the land around his farm that was established in 1919. As 8,000, 10-pound wheels of his Pleasant Ridge Reserve age in a cooler at his production facility on the farm, Hatch worries about the landscape that could be altered with the transmission lines and looming towers.
Hatch, one of the most decorated cheesemakers in the world, and who is done for the season making his highly heralded Rush Creek Reserve, named after a nearby creek, brings in busloads of foodies from around the country every year to tour his farm, sip Spotted Cow and sample his creations on a patio overlooking his pasture.
“These are cheese professionals and chefs and they think they’re coming to the Napa Valley of cheesemaking,” Hatch said. “They drive around and they’re charmed by the area. They eat at Bob’s (Bitchin’ BBQ in Dodgeville), they stay at the Don Q (Inn). They feel like they’re in the heart of it all. And the towers will destroy that.”
Hatch has financing approved and blueprints drawn for a more than $2 million expansion but is waiting to see which route is approved by the PSC. If it’s the alternate route, which would go over his house and skirt his pasture, Hatch said moving his farm would have to be one consideration.
“The character of our cheese ... is wholly dependent on this farm and the characteristics of the soil,” Hatch said while standing in his pasture surrounded by his curious livestock. “So to change that or to think you can move it changes everything. We’re very vulnerable in that sense.”
At a farm established in the 1920s by Charles Lloyd Jones along what is now Highway 23, Paul Gaynor has transformed the property into White Oak Savanna, an event business that caters to weddings, corporate outings and other large parties. In August, the business, established in 2017, will host a folk music festival.
Gaynor, an attorney from Chicago who discovered the Driftless Area in the 1980s while at UW-Madison, has restored the 90-year-old barn and farmhouse and has constructed a 4,000-square-foot building that houses a large commercial kitchen, bathrooms and dressing rooms for brides and grooms.
Gaynor and his wife, Audrey, first purchased property and built a house to the east in 1995 but in 2006 purchased their current property and began restoring the prairies and oak savanna and dug what turned out to be a spring-fed pond. Paul Gaynor, who has been on the board of directors of American Players Theatre for 15 years, sees the corridor between Mineral Point and Spring Green as a jewel and one of the reasons he fell in love with the landscape that also holds gems like Pendarvis, Shake Rag Alley, House on the Rock, Taliesin and Governor Dodge State Park.
“We’ve all invested in this community,” Gaynor said. “This area is the jewel in the crown of the state of Wisconsin and you are not going to make people come here with towers. You’re going to make people come here, which is what we need, with great cheese and great meat and an event space and a festival and hiking and biking and canoeing.”