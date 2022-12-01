 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin utility regulators bless solar financing tool

  • Updated
  • 0
Solar panels (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Alan Watson, left, and Tommy Olson of Midwest Solar Power install panels on a Monona home in October 2021. The Public Service Commission has narrowly approved a financing tool that would allow a family to lease panels. 

 KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Wisconsin utility regulators have signaled limited approval to a financing tool that clean energy advocates say will expand access to solar energy and utilities see as a threat to their monopoly power.

The Public Service Commission voted 2-1 Thursday to issue a ruling that a family can lease solar panels from a company other than a regulated utility. 

The commission stopped short of granting blanket approval of practice known as third-party financing, but clean energy advocates hailed the ruling as a win that will discourage utilities from trying to block similar arrangements.   

Vote Solar, a California-based nonprofit organization, filed a request on behalf of a Stevens Point family that wants to install solar panels on their home to reduce their energy bills. To avoid the upfront cost, they want to lease panels from North Wind Renewable Energy Cooperative but asked the PSC to clarify the legality of the arrangement.

Advocates say third-party financing is no different than leasing a car and that it could make solar energy available to more people, including residents who can’t afford the upfront costs and local governments, schools and non-profit organizations that can’t benefit from federal tax credits.

Utilities and their allies have argued the arrangement amounts to deregulation and would “upend 115 years of Wisconsin regulatory law” and open the door to “retail competition.”

Wisconsin law says that public utilities are subject to regulation by the PSC, but the definition is ambiguous: any entity providing “heat, light, water or power … to or for the public.”

The commission voted to issue a ruling declaring that the family is not “the public” and that the lease agreement does not make North Wind a public utility.

Commissioner Ellen Nowak, the lone Republican appointee, sided with utilities and warned against falling for a “bait and switch scheme” by approving the single case.

“What they want to do is to sell energy,” Nowak said. “The commission should see this petition for what it is: a request to change the law.”

Rebecca Valcq (copy)

Valcq

Chair Rebecca Valcq questioned how solar panels are any different from backup generators.

“Would we be having such a ferocious debate if the petitioner was Generac?” she asked. “It’s the same business model.”

Environmental advocates hailed the decision as “a victory for both common sense and the environment.”

“Utilities should be working to expand solar access – not seeking out flimsy legal loopholes to prevent it,” said Will Kenworthy, Midwest regulatory director for Vote Solar. “We’re thrilled to see the commission make the right choice for this family, and hope the state will continue to build on this momentum by affirming that third-party financing is an option for all Wisconsinites.”

Michael Vickerman 2019 mugshot (copy)

Vickerman

Michael Vickerman, policy director for Renew Wisconsin, called the ruling a “very positive development."

“The order will apply to that family, but the implications are broader than that,” Vickerman said. “It sends a signal to the utilities that you better be very, very careful here if you want to be resistant.”

A spokesperson for a utility trade group said the ruling signals a policy shift that should be left to lawmakers.

“It’s not the ruling we were hoping for,” said Bill Skewes, executive director of the Wisconsin Utilities Association. “Narrower is better than broader, but our concern is that it opens the door to a wider effort to erode the regulatory compact.”

Kenworthy said he is awaiting the final written order to know whether other customers wanting to enter third-party agreements would need to go through the same petitioning process, which can take months and involves hearings and legal filings.

“If this goes all the way to solve the problem, great,” he said. “If not we’ll think about what else we need to do.”

The commission has yet to decide on a similar petition from the Midwest Renewable Energy Association, which sought a declaration covering all customer-hosted energy resources, including batteries, smart thermostats and controllers.

Regulators voted last month to extend the timeline in that case to allow the introduction of additional evidence.

Previous commissions have rejected at least three petitions for declaratory rulings on the question of third-party financing, with conservative appointees arguing that is the Legislature’s job.

A Republican bill to explicitly allow solar leasing was introduced last year but failed to pass. 

MREA last year sued the commission, arguing it had overstepped its authority by effectively preventing third-party financing agreements, but the case was dismissed.

The commission did consider a petition from Eagle Point Solar, an Iowa company whose agreement to install solar panels for the city of Milwaukee was blocked by We Energies, but Huebner recused himself from that case and the other commissioners deadlocked.

