Wisconsin Vision to offer telehealth eye exams in Madison

Wisconsin Vision plans to start offering remote eye health exams by telehealth next month at locations in Madison, Janesville and Franklin.

The tele-optometry exams, involving technician and optometrists, have the same fee as on-site exams and are covered by insurance, said the company, which has 26 locations in the state.

The exams are scheduled to begin in October at 2612 E. Washington Ave., Madison, and 2929 Milton Ave., Janesville. They will also begin at a location in Franklin and, by December, in West Allis.

