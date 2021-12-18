Wisconsin wants to hold onto newborn screening specimens longer

More from this series:

Minnesota had to destroy more than 1 million newborn screening blood samples after families sued, saying the state was keeping the dried bloodspots for research without their permission.

After a similar lawsuit in Texas, that state got rid of more than 5 million bloodspot cards. In Michigan, a judge ruled in July that the state’s retention of specimens before 2010, when the state started seeking consent for storing them, violated the constitutional rights of parents of two children born in 2008.

Wisconsin has long stored babies’ blood samples for a year before destroying them, while keeping samples with positive results indefinitely. Now, scientists who lead the state’s newborn screening program are looking at holding onto samples for 10 years. That could improve infant testing, enable biomedical research and assist doctors and families in identifying causes of diseases children can develop later in life, they say.

“Retaining for a period of time is really justifiable,” said Dr. Mei Baker, co-director of newborn screening at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene.

Baker and others who sit on the state’s umbrella committee for newborn screening voted Dec. 3 to keep samples for 10 years, a move that still needs to be approved by the state Department of Health Services. The committee also voted to develop a policy on how to handle research proposals and inform the public, including about how people could opt out of storing samples for research.

Newborn screening is mandatory in all states, though in Wisconsin and many states parents can opt out for religious reasons or personal convictions. Five or six drops of blood are collected from the pricked heels of babies and placed on filter paper cards. After screening tests are completed, some states store residual samples for a few months, others keep them for decades and several store them indefinitely, typically without explicit parental permission, according to a University of Utah study published in 2019 in the journal Genetics in Medicine.

Programs use some of the samples to improve infant testing, but scientists also use de-identified specimens to study genetic disorders and other childhood diseases, the Utah researchers found. Some bloodspot cards are used for forensic purposes, such as to identify human remains.

A push to make states obtain consent specifically for retaining samples has been met with concerns that too many parents will say no, making the remaining bloodspots less representative of overall populations. However, consent “may improve trust in newborn screening programs,” the Utah researchers said.

Destroying samples

Minnesota in 2014 destroyed 1.1 million bloodspot cards after settling a lawsuit filed in 2009 by 21 families. Under updated laws, samples since August 2014 have been stored indefinitely unless parents opt out.

Texas in 2009 agreed to destroy 5.3 million bloodspot cards stored since 2002 following a lawsuit by the Texas Civil Rights Project. The state had given 800 de-identified samples to a U.S. Armed Forces lab to help build a DNA database to identify missing people and solve cold cases, the Texas Tribune reported in 2010.

In Michigan, bloodspot cards since 2010 are stored for 100 years, but aren’t used for research unless parents consent, according to the state. A trial is scheduled for April on how widely samples should be stored and used for research, and whether proper consent is being obtained.

“Do they really need to keep everybody’s sample to do that?” asked Philip Ellison, an attorney from Hemlock, Michigan, who sued in 2018 on behalf of four parents of nine children.

What’s allowable

Wisconsin doesn’t seek consent for keeping bloodspot cards, but parents can ask the state lab not to retain them, Baker said. Positive samples are kept indefinitely or until they’re used up, and de-identified for use by the lab to improve testing, she said.

Doctors and parents can request samples for clinical care purposes, and researchers can ask to use samples if their proposals are approved by their institutional oversight boards, Baker said.

Some proposals can be contentious. At the Dec. 3 meeting, Dr. Norm Fost, a UW-Madison bioethicist, said a proposal by a North Carolina researcher a few years ago to test stored Wisconsin samples for Fragile X syndrome, which causes intellectual disability, and contact affected families was “incredibly controversial.”

The Fragile X proposal was initially approved in Wisconsin but later rejected. Fost said several committees should sign off on future proposals to ensure thorough vetting.

Baker said that if bloodspot cards were kept longer, they could help families of children who develop symptoms of certain diseases long after birth. Hearing loss can stem from cytomegalovirus, or CMV, which can be acquired in the womb or after birth; a stored sample can help discern the origin.

A small minority of children with cystic fibrosis aren’t caught by newborn screening, Baker said. If children later develop symptoms of the lung and digestive disorder, a stored sample could determine if their test was a known type of false negative or an error.

