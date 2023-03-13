The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is advising FoodShare members to monitor account balances and boost security of passwords amid the investigation of a scam targeting recipients through fake test messages.

Some FoodShare members said they received texts instructing them to call a phone number to confirm their account and personal identification numbers to avoid having benefits locked. Scammers have used the information to access and steal the benefits, DHS said.

DHS sends official FoodShare texts from 94347 (WI DHS) and emails from dhs@info.wisconsin.gov, the agency said.

“We encourage FoodShare members to understand how to protect their benefits from these increasingly sophisticated scams and to report them when they happen," DHS Inspector General Anthony Baize said in a statement.

Tabitha Ramminger, deputy inspector general, said scammers sometimes obtain FoodShare information through skimming, or placing a device on the card-swiping machine used at a store that accepts FoodShare cards. This allows them to copy the card information.

When an unauthorized user has a FoodShare card, they use an automated call line to learn how much money is on the account and make a purchase below that amount. When DHS sees such unauthorized phone numbers calling in, the agency is cutting off their access into its system, officials said. DHS is also discontinuing and replacing compromised QUEST cards so that the stolen card information cannot be used.

FoodShare members should monitor balances on the MyACCESS mobile app or ebtEDGE website or mobile app, DHS said. They should also add or change optional account passwords, use unique passwords and not share passwords or PINs with people outside of their households.

For more information, call the QUEST Card Service at 877-415-5164 or Wisconsin’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-422-7128 or DATCPHotline@wi.gov.