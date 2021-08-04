Wisconsin wildlife officials propose 130-wolf limit for fall hunt

Nevertheless, the DNR is required by law to hold a season beginning in November. DNR officials prepared a memo for the agency's board last week that proposes setting the quota at 130 wolves.

The working limit for state-licensed hunters could be lower than that; Wisconsin's Chippewa tribes are entitled to claim up to 50% of the quota across the ceded territory, a huge swath of northern Wisconsin the tribes handed over to the government in the 1800s. The Chippewa will not hunt wolves; they consider the animal sacred.

The agency said it will recommend temporary measures to help manage the fall hunt and will determine the number of licenses to issue after the policy board approves those regulations.

Keith Warnke, administrator of the DNR's Fish, Wildlife and Parks Division, wrote in the memo that the agency must be cautious because the department doesn't fully understand the impact of the February hunt on the wolf population, noting that hunt was held during wolves' breeding season.