Wisconsin wolf hunters bag more than half quota in opening of contentious season

Wisconsin will end its winter wolf hunt in most parts of the state Wednesday morning after hunters killed more than half the statewide quota in the first 24 hours.

The Department of Natural Resources reported Tuesday that hunters had taken more than three quarters of the allotted quotas in three zones covering the lower two thirds of the state as well as a large portion along the Michigan border.

Those zones will be closed at 10 a.m. Wednesday for any additional hunting and trapping during the winter season, which opened Monday. Hunting will be allowed to continue in three areas in the far northern part of the state.

As of Tuesday afternoon, hunters had killed 74 of the 119 gray wolves that the DNR allowed to be taken during the six-day hunting season, the state’s first since 2014.

The DNR’s policy board last week approved a quota of 200 wolves, of which 81 were allocated to the Ojibwe Tribes in accordance with treaty rights for parts of northern Wisconsin that were ceded to the United States in the 1800s.