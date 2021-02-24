Wisconsin wolf season to close Wednesday as hunters near limit

Wisconsin will end its winter wolf hunt Wednesday after hunters killed more than two-thirds the statewide quota in the first days of the season.

The Department of Natural Resources reported Tuesday that hunters had taken more than 90% of the allotted quotas in three zones covering the lower two thirds of the state as well as a large portion along the Michigan border.

Those zones will be closed at 10 a.m. Wednesday for any additional hunting and trapping during the winter season, which opened Monday. Hunting in the rest of the state will end at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, hunters had killed 82 of the 119 gray wolves that the DNR allowed to be taken during the six-day hunting season, the state’s first since 2014. Quotas were exceeded in two zones, including one that covers most of the lower two thirds of the state.