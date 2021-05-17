 Skip to main content
Wisconsin woman arrested for drugs with 5 children in car
Wisconsin woman arrested for drugs with 5 children in car

HIXTON, Wis. — Authorities say a western Wisconsin woman was arrested for allegedly taking illegal drugs while driving with five children in the car.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said it learned of the incident when a father called to request a welfare check on his 12-year-old daughter. The girl was in a car headed to Wisconsin Dells with a friend and the friend's family and told her father the adults were "smoking drugs."

The girl gave updates on her location, which the father relayed to the state patrol. Troopers pulled the vehicle over near Hixton, about 130 miles from the Twin Cities, WCCO-TV reported.

Troopers discovered that two 4-year-old twins, an 11-year-old and an 8-year-old were also in the vehicle.

The patrol said the driver, a 31-year-old woman, showed signs of impairment and a field sobriety test confirmed she was "under the influence of a controlled substance." Troopers found marijuana and paraphernalia in the car.

