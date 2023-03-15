After being identified in late 2022, the remains of a World War II veteran will finally be laid to rest in Middleton at the end of March, federal authorities said Wednesday.

Army Pfc. William L. "Sonny" Simon, 20, was assigned to Company G, 2nd Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 28th Infantry Division. Fighting alongside his unit at a battle in the German Hürtgen Forest in 1944, Simon was killed in action, but his remains were never recovered.

He was only 19 when he enlisted, according to his family, which has lived in Middleton for at least three generations. For six months he was considered missing in action, before it was determined he was most likely killed in battle.

After the war, the American Graves Registration Command conducted many investigations from 1946 to 1950 but was unable to find Simon's remains, declaring him "nonrecoverable" in December 1950.

Decades later, a historian with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) was able to determine one set of unclaimed remains buried in the Ardennes American Cemetery potentially belonged to Sonny.

In April 2019, the remains were then sent to a DPAA lab in Nebraska, where the agency was able to confirm Simon's identity using dental, anthropological and DNA analysis.

Simon will be buried on March 28 at St. Bernard Cemetery by his surviving family, including his younger brother James “Jumbo” Simon, now 93.

In his 16 months in the service, Sonny Simon wrote more than 200 letters to his family.

In the last letter Jimbo Simon's family received from Sonny, he wrote in part, “Nothing to write, so with love, take good care of yourself & everybody.”

“P.S. Would like to hear from Daddy.”

Simon's name is etched on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery in Margraten, Netherlands, along with other missing WWII soldiers. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate that his remains have been found.