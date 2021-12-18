Wisconsin's newborn screening list shorter than in many states

More from this series:

Connecticut tests babies for 73 disorders shortly after birth, the most of any state, while Wisconsin screens for 47, fewer than surrounding states, according to the federal Health Resources and Services Administration, or HRSA.

But the numbers can be deceiving, said Dr. Mei Baker, co-director of newborn screening at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene. She is also a member of HRSA’s Advisory Committee on Heritable Disorders in Newborns and Children.

“We never get into a counting game,” Baker said. “You really cannot judge a program by how many conditions they list.”

Connecticut says it screens for five hemoglobin traits that make people carriers for sickle cell disease from birth, though carriers don’t have the blood disease. Wisconsin also detects and reports the carriers but doesn’t list them on its newborn screening panel, Baker said.

Connecticut also lists two conditions related to phenylketonuria, or PKU, a protein disorder that can cause intellectually disability. Wisconsin, which lists PKU, can also pick up the related conditions but doesn’t list them, Baker said.

Similarly, Connecticut, Michigan and Minnesota list T cell conditions related to severe combined immune deficiency, or SCID. Wisconsin lists SCID and also detects the T cell conditions but doesn’t list them.

Additional examples involve disorders Wisconsin picks up incidentally when screening for targeted conditions, Baker said. While some states list those, Wisconsin doesn’t unless they meet the state’s newborn screening criteria, she said.

In 2011, Wisconsin removed three enzyme conditions from its panel because they were found to be benign. One had been found primarily in the state’s Hmong community. Connecticut, Michigan, Minnesota and Illinois list some or all of them.

Wisconsin screens for two hemoglobin disorders not listed by many states: beta thalassemia major and hemoglobin e-beta thalassemia. They are more prominent among southeast Asians, Baker said.

