Wisconsin's rural districts maintained in-person learning throughout school year with challenges

While the state’s second-largest school district remained closed to in-person learning for most of the school year, a large number of districts across the state maintained in-person learning since September, with some only closing for one or two weeks due to COVID-19 related staffing shortages.

The districts outlined a number of reasons why they opted to maintain in-person learning, with the lack of access to broadband internet needed to support online learning at the forefront. Some areas also lack cellphone coverage, so not even cellphone hotspots are an option.

“The real issue is the infrastructure is not there,” Unity School District Superintendent Brandon Robinson said.

When his district had to shut down in-person learning for two weeks in the fall due to a staffing shortage, students and families would sit in the parking lot to access the school’s wifi to complete classwork.

The Markesan School District, located in rural Green Lake County, has a student population of roughly 800 and has been open since September but not without challenges, said Jason Breaker, interim district administrator and elementary principal. The district’s former superintendent Duane Bark died of COVID-19 last year.