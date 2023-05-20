During what has been a particularly deadly year for Wisconsin law enforcement officers, hundreds of people gathered on the state Capitol grounds Friday for the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony.

Four Wisconsin officers have been killed in the line of duty this year, the highest number since 2000.

“Recent weeks here in Wisconsin have been tremendously difficult,” said Green Bay Officer Craig Kolbeck, addressing the crowd. “We remember the sacrifices of those four officers, as well as the 289 names (of fallen officers) engraved on this Bethel White granite memorial.”

Freshly engraved this year are the names of two officers whose deaths were uncovered by historical research:

Marinette County Sheriff’s Office Motorcycle Officer Joseph Gaber was killed on his way home after working a dance on May 10, 1929, when he and another driver crashed head-on rounding a curve on Highway 57 near Niagara.

On Feb. 1

, 1957, Florence County Deputy Sheriff T. Lincoln Edwards drowned after falling through the ice over the Menominee River while searching with the Kingsford Police Department for a woman who was being treated for mental illness.

“As survivors, we never forget,” said Harold Weinke, a retired Sauk County sheriff’s deputy whose son Richard, also a Sauk County deputy, died in a car crash in 1998 while responding to a domestic dispute.

In the wake of his son’s death, Weinke joined the Wisconsin chapter of C.O.P.S., or Concerns of Police Survivors, an organization dedicated to aiding the co-workers and loved ones of officers killed in the line of duty.

“Richard Weinke was more than a name on a wall to me,” Weinke said. “Each of these heroes are more than a name on a wall. They were each special to their families, their fellow officers and their communities. These heroes will always be remembered by us.”

The ceremony and its procession of cars and motorcycles from Olin Park to the Capitol are held in conjunction with National Police Week, which runs through Saturday. It has roots in former President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 proclamation marking May 15 as National Peace Officers Day.

Officers from across the state began posting guard outside the Capitol at sunrise. Two at a time, they circled the memorial site from 5:30 a.m. until the noon ceremony, similar to the military guards at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Directly following, attendees were invited to a luncheon at the 115th Fighter Wing base on Pierstorff Street.

Just 5½ months in, 2023 has been an especially grim year for law enforcement around the state.

On Feb. 7, Milwaukee police Officer Peter Jerving, 37, was shot by a robbery suspect he was trying to arrest. After returning fire and killing the suspect, Jerving was taken to Froedtert Hospital, where he died.

Two months later, Chetek police Officer Emily Ann Breidenbach, 32, and Cameron police Officer Hunter Timothy Scheel, 23, were killed during an April 8 traffic stop, when the driver opened fire on them from inside his car.

Then, on May 6, St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Katie Leising, 29, also was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

Though Friday’s ceremony recognized officers who were killed decades ago, Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller said stories like those of Gaber and Edwards cannot be lost to time.

“Every one of these names on the wall ... it tells a story,” Miller said. “It’s an untold story that now will be etched on the wall forever.”