With declining COVID-19 cases, Madison hospitals ease visitor policies

Madison's three main general hospitals said Wednesday they are easing limitations on visitors, citing "a promising decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations locally."

Starting Monday, one visitor generally will be allowed for adult patients at UnityPoint Health—Meriter, UW Health and SSM Health hospitals and clinics. Two primary support people will be allowed for each pediatric patient.

Masks continue to be required in all health care settings and those with exposure to, symptoms of, or confirmed COVID-19 should not visit, the hospitals said in a statement.