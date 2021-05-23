With low interest rates, financing offers are means to cut costs, carbon footprint

Susan Andersen had two goals when she moved to rural Green County in 2006: She wanted a native prairie, and she wanted to power her home with renewable energy.

She got the prairie established about five years ago, but renewable energy was more elusive. Her 3-acre property wasn’t big enough to support a wind turbine, and solar panels always seemed out of reach.

By last fall, falling prices had made solar a viable and attractive option. There was only one problem.

“I don’t have $17,000 sitting around in the bank,” Andersen said.

She did have equity in the home and an interest rate well above 3%, which meant she could refinance the home, taking out enough cash to pay for solar panels, storm windows and other energy-efficient improvements, lowering her monthly mortgage payment and slashing her electricity bill by about 90%.

“Last month it was $8,” Andersen said.

New research shows nearly 200,000 Wisconsin homeowners could also save money and shrink their carbon footprints by refinancing, while new homebuyers can take advantage of a little-known tool to finance energy and cost-saving improvements.