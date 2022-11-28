With no arrest after 6 months, anti-abortion group questions Madison police interest in arson probe

After more than six months, Madison police have not made an arrest in an arson at the office of an anti-abortion group, leading its director to question whether the organization’s political stance has slowed the momentum of the investigation.

Wisconsin Family Action has had limited updates from Madison police since the arson in May, one of those the denial of a records request and another a phone call from a detective earlier this month, said Julaine Appling, the organization’s president.

Police also took DNA evidence from staff shortly after the attack, Appling said.

“All of this is beginning to look as if, well, because of your position, because you’re pro-life, we’re just not going to push as hard,” Appling said.

“It may be ongoing, but the degree to where it is being aggressively investigated is at least becoming suspect,” she said.

In the early hours of May 8, someone attempted to throw a Molotov cocktail through the window of Wisconsin Family Action’s office at 2801 International Lane near the Dane County Regional Airport, authorities said at the time.

The improvised explosive failed to ignite, but a separate fire was started. The incident came days after a leaked U.S. Supreme Court decision that presaged the overturning of the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade.

The outside of the building also was sprayed with graffiti depicting an anarchy symbol, a coded anti-police slogan and the phrase, “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are conducting a parallel investigation of the incident.

Madison police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said that despite Appling’s frustration, authorities can’t rush the investigation and potentially jeopardize future legal proceedings.

“We are continuing to work with our federal partners as evidence is collected and analyzed in this case,” Lisko said. “The investigative process, including processing physical evidence through the appropriate channels, can take time.”

For reference, 40 arsons were reported to Madison police between 2019 and 2021, according to the department’s annual reports. Criminal charges were referred in 38% of those.

To support her claim of potential political bias against Wisconsin Family Action, Appling cited a July arson at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The assailant was arrested and charged within days.

The release of the draft U.S. Supreme Court decision spurred a spate of arson and vandalism against antiabortion groups across the country.

In three different incidents in Virginia, North Carolina and Oregon, no arrests have been made either, according to news reports.

Abortion providers and clinics have long been the target of arson, vandalism and violence.

Federal authorities have pursued dozens of criminal charges over those incidents.