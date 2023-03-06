The largest Methodist congregation in Dane County has voted to break from the United Methodist Church over disagreements regarding gay marriage and gay leadership, leaving people on both sides of the vote brokenhearted and dismayed at the rupture in their church.

Members of Asbury United Methodist Church, 6101 University Ave., voted 224-76 Sunday to separate from the denomination. In order to disaffiliate from UMC, two-thirds of those in attendance needed to vote to leave.

Since 2019, many members of the Far West Side church have stopped attending services in response to its opposition to gay marriage and gay clergy.

But some in that group, including Robert Squires, retained their official membership and returned Sunday to vote to stay with UMC.

Squires, who had attended Asbury for more than 25 years, said he was distressed by the audience’s cheerful reaction to the vote.

“The eruption of yells and applause after the announcement of the vote results was disrespectful to the 'no' voters,” he said. “It was so upsetting that we had to leave immediately.”

“It’s heartbreaking and sad,” lead pastor Harold Zimmick said of members choosing to leave the church. “Our bond in Christ is stronger than any difference we have, and my hope is that we could be a church with differences, knowing that our unity is in Christ. But some people feel like the issue of marriage is stronger.”

Disputes over the Methodist Church's policies regarding homosexuality are splitting congregations across the country.

Currently, UMC maintains bans on same-sex marriage and the ordination of gay clergy. However, amid speculation that the United Methodist Church may make an official stance in support of gay marriage and LGBTQ+ pastors in the coming years, hundreds of Methodist churches have responded with disaffiliation, in an effort to cement their opposition to the potential change.

After Sunday's vote, Carey Fleischmann asked the church to remove her and her family from the member registry.

Fleischmann said conversations regarding disaffiliation started last summer, and in the fall the church started hosting listening sessions.

In the weeks leading up to the vote, Fleischmann said, Zimmick made frequent comments related to his personal stance on gay marriage and clergy to the congregation.

“About six weeks ago, before the service started, he announced, ‘Please don't think we don't love gay people. We just can't allow gay marriages, and we can't allow gay clergy,'” she recalled. “He’s been doing that every week.”

“We were stunned that this could happen in Dane County," Fleischmann said. “Now that they’ve decided to be an anti-gay church, I’ll never step foot in there again.”

Zimmick denied that UMC’s possible reversal of its ban on gay marriage and gay clergy members played a major role in his church’s disaffiliation, but instead cited increasing tensions within the UMC as a leading factor.

“In the larger United Methodist denomination, there's been polarization. People have been pushed to one side or the other,” he said. “The vote that we took last night doesn't change our DNA. It doesn't change our desire to love, welcome and accept all.”

Churches departing

As reported by UM News, the official news-gathering agency of the United Methodist Church, UMC has lost more than 2,000 churches since 2019, out of nearly 30,000 congregations in the United States.

According to Lisa Wink, communications director for the Wisconsin Conference of the United Methodist Church, around 50 churches, or 10% of all Methodist churches across Wisconsin, are currently undergoing the disaffiliation process. All requests to disaffiliate must be approved at the Wisconsin Annual Conference session in June for it to become official, Wink noted.

“We were not surprised by the vote, but we are saddened,” Wink said. “We are committed to supporting the churches that remain in the conference.”

With disaffiliation, churches become independent of UMC, while keeping their property and assets. The denomination's disaffiliation plan gives churches until Dec. 31 to decide to leave.

Some churches that have disaffiliated from UMC have gone on to join the Global Methodist Church, a new denomination started by former conservative leaders within UMC, with a doctrine that does not support or recognize same-sex marriage. Zimmick said the church has no current plans to join Global Methodist Church and “wants to keep our options open.”

Squires doesn't plan to join another church anytime soon. Despite the outcome of Sunday’s vote, he has no regrets about standing up for his beliefs.

“It may be a while before I am ready to commit to another denomination,” he said. “I have a lot of friends and family in the gay community, and I just felt like the social justice part of me needed to stand up.”

