Witnesses: Suspect in slayings of 4 met victim at bar

MENOMONIE, Wis. — One of two men suspected in the shooting deaths of four people found in an abandoned SUV in Wisconsin was spotted meeting with one of the victims the night before at a Minnesota bar, authorities said Thursday.

Darren Lee McWright, 56, from St. Paul, Minnesota, who also uses the alias last name of Osborne, was arrested on a warrant from Dunn County, Wisconsin and is being held in the Ramsey County Jail. A warrant is out for the other suspect, Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, who is believed to be in the Twin Cities area.

A complaint filed Thursday against McWright, who's charged in Dunn County with four counts of hiding a corpse, said witnesses told police they saw Suggs late Saturday evening in the White Squirrel Bar in St. Paul with Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater. One witness noticed the pair at the bar, the complaint said, while a second witness saw Flug-Presley buy a shot of tequila and hand it to Suggs.

The complaint said Flug-Presley’s aunt stated that her niece had a “thing” with Suggs and he would fly in from Arizona to see her. Public records show that Suggs had been living recently in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he’s listed as the manager and owner of Darnque Apparel.