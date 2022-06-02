WKOW-TV sued for defamation over story misidentifying state agent involved in Quadren Wilson shooting

A retired Milwaukee police sergeant is suing WKOW-TV for defamation after the station misidentified him as a similarly named retired Milwaukee officer who, as a state Division of Criminal Investigation agent, was involved in the shooting of an unarmed Black man in February on Madison’s Far East Side.

WKOW-TV’s story, reported by Tony Galli, concerned Mark P. Wagner, a former detective with the Milwaukee Police Department who retired in 2018 and subsequently went to work at DCI, who was involved in the Feb. 3 shooting of Quadren Wilson. Wilson’s family has said Wilson was shot five times in the back during a traffic stop by DCI agents.

Galli’s story, which appeared on Feb. 21, claimed that Wagner, as a member of the Milwaukee Police Department in 2002, shot and killed a suspect in Milwaukee, and was later cleared of any wrongdoing.

The lawsuit states, however, that the officer involved in the 2002 shooting was a different Mark Wagner. It was Sgt. Mark D. Wagner Jr., who was not involved in the Quadren Wilson incident.

Mark D. Wagner Jr. retired from the Milwaukee department in 2019. He was never a DCI agent.

About two weeks after the shooting, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office had identified the agent involved in the Wilson shooting only as Mark Wagner, without a middle initial.

No decision has been issued yet by Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne about whether either Mark P. Wagner or his colleague, Nathan Peskie, will face any criminal charges. The Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday night that it had finished its investigation of the shooting and that the District Attorney had requested more evidentiary follow-up.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Dane County Circuit Court by Brookfield attorney William Rettko on behalf of Mark D. Wagner Jr., alleges that even after WKOW became aware of the error, the station “ran the false story at least once,” and had “failed to use ordinary care in checking on the identity of DCI Agent Mark Wagner before running the story,” despite having contact information for state Department of Justice spokesperson Gillian Drummond. DCI is part of DOJ.

“As a result, Mark D. Wagner Jr. has suffered humiliation, loss of reputation, and physical endangerment to him and his family entitling him to compensatory damages,” the lawsuit states.

He is also entitled to punitive damages because the story continued to run and remain posted on the station’s website after the station was told it was erroneous, which “was done in reckless disregard for the truth,” the lawsuit states, and damaged Mark D. Wagner Jr.’s reputation.

No damages amounts were specified in the lawsuit.

WKOW-TV general manager Anna Engelhart and news director Dani Maxwell did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The lawsuit states that Galli’s story included archive video from WISN-TV in Milwaukee about the inquest that followed the fatal shooting involving Mark D. Wagner Jr., and states that a civil lawsuit later filed by the suspect’s family was settled by Milwaukee for $50,000.

The story also included a comment by Wilson’s attorney that it was “concerning” that even after having killed a suspect 20 years earlier, Wagner did not take a more cautious approach to arresting Wilson. It wrapped up by stating that Wagner could not be reached for comment and that records about his tenure in Milwaukee and hire by DCI were not available.

That night, the lawsuit states, a DCI employee texted a link to the story to the DCI Leadership Group and called DCI Administrator Tina Virgil. Drummond was also contacted. Just before 9 a.m. on Feb. 22, Drummond emailed Maxwell and told her of the error.

WKOW issued a correction, stating that Galli had relied on independent sources and other research for his story. But before the correction was posted, the story had run at least once after WKOW was told the story was erroneous, the lawsuit states.

