WMC sues DNR in effort to block cleanup requirements for PFAS, other contaminants

Wisconsin’s largest industry lobby and an Oconomowoc dry cleaner are suing the Department of Natural Resources over the agency’s enforcement of the hazardous substance “spills law.”
The suit, filed Tuesday in Waukesha County Circuit Court, seeks to block the DNR’s ability to require cleanup of unregulated “emerging contaminants,” such as PFAS, the "forever chemicals" that have polluted groundwater in sites across the state, including Madison.
Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce and Leather Rich Inc, or LRI, claim the DNR is subverting the law in the way it administers two environmental cleanup programs by changing policies and enforcing cleanup standards for substances without going through a lengthy rulemaking process.
According to the complaint, Joanne Kantor and her late husband operated LRI for more than four decades before she decided to retire and sell the property in 2018.
Kantor informed the DNR that the site was likely contaminated with volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, a chemical used in dry cleaning. She hired a consultant to do an investigation and entered a voluntary remediation program.
But the complaint says the DNR would not approve a cleanup plan unless it also tested for PFAS. According to the complaint, Kantor has spent more than $235,000 and has been forced to keep the business going to cover the costs.
State law gives the DNR authority to regulate the discharge of hazardous substances, which the law defines as anything “that can cause harm to human health and safety, or the environment, because of where it is spilled, the amount spilled, its toxicity or its concentration.”
There is no definitive list of hazardous substances, which can include toxic chemicals as well manure, corn, or even milk and beer that in high concentrations can foul public waters and kill aquatic life.
“Defendants freely change what substances and concentrations of substances are considered a ‘hazardous substance’...without notice, and with no public input or legislative oversight,” the complaint states. “Through these changes, Defendants continually move the goalposts for the regulated community, prolonging cases, and preventing closure and redevelopment of properties.”
WMC argues the DNR should be required to go through the rulemaking process to establish a list of what it considers hazardous substances and at what quantities or concentrations.
They are asking the court to block the agency from enforcing cleanup of any “emerging contaminants” including PFAS, a group of more than 4,000 substances that have been linked to cancer and other ailments.
DNR spokeswoman Sarah Hoye said Tuesday that the agency was still reviewing the complaint.
WMC has fought the DNR’s efforts to regulate PFAS through ongoing rulemaking actions that would set standards for ground, surface and drinking water as well as limiting the use and disposal of firefighting foam that contain the fluorinated compounds.
The DNR is monitoring more than 40 PFAS contamination sites around the state, including one linked to a Marinette manufacturer of firefighting foam that could result in the state’s largest-ever environmental cleanup.
Several contaminated sites at the Madison airport have been linked to training areas used for decades by the Wisconsin Air National Guard and local fire departments. The DNR has ordered the city, county and National Guard to clean up the sites.