WMC sues DNR in effort to block cleanup requirements for PFAS, other contaminants

But the complaint says the DNR would not approve a cleanup plan unless it also tested for PFAS. According to the complaint, Kantor has spent more than $235,000 and has been forced to keep the business going to cover the costs.

State law gives the DNR authority to regulate the discharge of hazardous substances, which the law defines as anything “that can cause harm to human health and safety, or the environment, because of where it is spilled, the amount spilled, its toxicity or its concentration.”

There is no definitive list of hazardous substances, which can include toxic chemicals as well manure, corn, or even milk and beer that in high concentrations can foul public waters and kill aquatic life.

“Defendants freely change what substances and concentrations of substances are considered a ‘hazardous substance’...without notice, and with no public input or legislative oversight,” the complaint states. “Through these changes, Defendants continually move the goalposts for the regulated community, prolonging cases, and preventing closure and redevelopment of properties.”

WMC argues the DNR should be required to go through the rulemaking process to establish a list of what it considers hazardous substances and at what quantities or concentrations.