Wolf hunters exceed state quota in first hunt since federal protections dropped

Wolf hunters have already killed more than the quota even before the close of the state’s first season in six years.
The Department of Natural Resources reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday that hunters had registered 135 wolves since the hunt began Monday, or about 11% of the estimated population. The quota is 119 wolves.
Hunters exceeded the quota by 40% in the three zones scheduled to close at 10 a.m. Wednesday, which cover the lower two thirds of the state and a large portion along the Michigan border.
The rest of the state will be closed to hunting at 3 p.m.
The DNR’s policy board approved a quota of 200 wolves, of which 81 were allocated to the Ojibwe Tribes in accordance with treaty rights for parts of northern Wisconsin that were ceded to the United States in the 1800s.
The DNR estimates there were 1,195 wolves in the state as of April 2020. The state wolf management plan goal is 350 wolves living outside of tribal reservations.
More than 27,000 people applied last week for 2,380 available licenses for the truncated hunting season, which runs through Feb. 28 or until all quotas are met.
The Trump administration removed the gray wolf from the endangered species list in January, returning management to the states. Wisconsin law requires a wolf hunt be held from November through February when federal protections are not in place.
The DNR initially planned to hold a hunt in November, saying it could not establish science-based quotas and comply with Native American treaty requirements, but a Jefferson County judge ordered a hunt to be held this winter after a Kansas-based hunting group sued.
A state court of appeals dismissed the DNR’s request to block the order.
Wisconsin last held a wolf hunt in 2014, but the law allows people to shoot wolves if there is an immediate threat to human safety or if wolves are attacking domestic animals on private land.