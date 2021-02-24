Wolf hunters exceed Wisconsin quota in first hunt since federal protections dropped

Wolf hunters have already killed more than the quota even before the close of the state’s first season in six years.

The Department of Natural Resources reported at noon Wednesday that hunters had registered 162 wolves since the hunt began Monday, or about 14% of the estimated population. The quota was 119 wolves.

Hunters exceeded the cumulative quota by 65% across the lower two thirds of the state and a large portion along the Michigan border, which were closed to hunting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. In two of those zones hunters took more than twice the quota.

The rest of the state will be closed to hunting at 3 p.m. Quotas for two of those three zones had been met or exceeded by noon.

The DNR’s policy board approved a quota of 200 wolves, of which 81 were allocated to the Ojibwe Tribes in accordance with treaty rights for parts of northern Wisconsin that were ceded to the United States in the 1800s.

The Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission (GLIFWC) opposed the hunt, which it said was held without an updated management plan, buffers to protect packs that live on reservation lands, or consultation with the tribes.