Woman accused of filming herself abusing patient in her care at Racine County facility

RACINE — A woman who allegedly filmed herself abusing a person in her care and distributing the video pleaded not guilty to 16 felony counts Thursday in Racine County Circuit Court.
Aymee Matson, 25, is charged with five counts of false imprisonment, six counts of intentional abuse of a patient causing bodily harm and five counts of capturing an intimate representation.
The victim was a patient at an adult living facility where Matson was previously employed.
A status hearing was set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 22 in Judge Robert Repischak’s court.
Matson was arrested Jan. 11 after authorities were notified of a video that allegedly showed a woman abusing a person in her care.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigated. A subsequent statement from the sheriff called the video “disturbing.”
The video purportedly shows Matson repeatedly kicking a male patient in his hand and head until he falls to the ground.
According to the statement, the man in the video was completely nude with his ankles bound.
After seeing the video, RCSO staff contacted management at the adult living facility, who were able to identify both the victim and the suspect in the video. The facility was not identified.
RCSO staff then conducted a welfare check on the male victim.
Allegedly, Matson admitted to both the assault and to placing the male victim in restraints, which was against company policy and procedure, according to the RCSO statement.
Matson allegedly told investigators she made the video and distributed it to show her friends that “her work is difficult and that she does not ‘sit on my butt all day.’ “
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 9
Today's mugshots: Sept. 9
Emily M Montag
Emily M Montag, Green Bay, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of THC.
Kendall M Reed
Kendall M Reed, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Antonio Rhinehouse
Antonio Rhinehouse, 5900 block of 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school).
Jaylen W James
Jaylen W James, 200 block of Harrison Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Andrew P Malacara
Andrew P Malacara, 4900 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, operate motor vehicle while revoked, violate a court order restricting operating privilege ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jovaris D Bates
Jovaris D Bates, 5100 block of 25th Avenue, Kenosha, receiving stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC.
Naquan S Broadway
Naquan S Broadway, Green Bay, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).
Mark A Burdo
Mark A Burdo, 1400 block of Park Place, Union Grove, first degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Edward G Canady
Edward G Canady, 2000 block of 16th Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Gerard L Hoover
Gerard L Hoover, Chicago, Illinois, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams).