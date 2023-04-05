A woman attacked two eye clinic employees on Saturday after she found out her prescription wouldn't be ready that day, Madison police reported Tuesday.

Officers were sent to the clinic in the 4300 block of East Washington Avenue around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday after the woman threw a 32-year-old female employee against a wall, causing minor injuries, then assaulted another store employee, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The attacker left before police arrived, but probable cause was developed to arrest her for simple battery and disorderly conduct, Fryer said.

No arrests have been made, Fryer said.