Woman charged with child neglect death in Spring Green deemed incompetent for court

After the ambulance left, the two other residents of the home went into the basement where Gay resides to look for something the child may have choked on when they noticed the room was messy. Dirty diapers were on the dresser, Cheetos were piled in the crib and there were no sheets on the bed. The pair also found 11 pills, which the man put in a bag and took to the hospital.

A detective later found the prescription bottle and its top, separated, and pills on a pile of children’s toys and clothing near the bed and dresser. Police found Cheetos residue on the rim of the bottle.

Gay told officers she arrived home after midnight from work at a local gas station. Four hours later, she had gone upstairs to tell the other residents the baby was having seizures and asked what to do. Gay said the infant was able to climb out of the crib and that she had placed her bag with the prescriptions in it on her dresser when she returned home. She told police that she assumed the child pulled the bag to the floor and accessed its content while Gay slept.

West Bend psychiatrist Craig Schoenecker appeared during a competency hearing Jan. 15 to support his finding that Gay would not be competent to currently stand trial. Schoenecker said Gay could be restored to competency within 12 months.