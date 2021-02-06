Woman charged with child neglect death in Spring Green deemed incompetent for court

A 22-year-old woman accused of child neglect that resulted in a 2019 death in Spring Green was deemed not competent to proceed with hearings in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Mariah L. Gay, of New Braunfels, Texas, faced a maximum prison sentence of 25 years and fines up to $100,000 in the overdose death of her 13-month-old daughter in February 2019. She was released on a $10,000 signature bond in October with conditions that she have no unsupervised contact with any child under 12.
According to the criminal complaint, Gay was living at a Spring Green residence with her infant daughter when a man found the child around 4:45 a.m. and tried to comfort her as she was having trouble breathing. The man said the infant had experienced 30 seizures in roughly five minutes and had fixed, dilated pupils.
Responders checked the baby for injuries but found none. There was a reddish substance identified as Flaming Red Hot Cheetos dust found on the child’s mouth and fingers, but her skin was otherwise a normal color. Spring Green Ambulance responders were transporting the infant to Black Earth for a transfer to Middleton paramedics, who would then take the infant to UW Hospital in Madison, when the child died.
Autopsy resulted found the infant’s cause of death was a “massive ingestion of Bupropion,” which is an anti-depressant medication Gay takes, according to the complaint.
After the ambulance left, the two other residents of the home went into the basement where Gay resides to look for something the child may have choked on when they noticed the room was messy. Dirty diapers were on the dresser, Cheetos were piled in the crib and there were no sheets on the bed. The pair also found 11 pills, which the man put in a bag and took to the hospital.
A detective later found the prescription bottle and its top, separated, and pills on a pile of children’s toys and clothing near the bed and dresser. Police found Cheetos residue on the rim of the bottle.
Gay told officers she arrived home after midnight from work at a local gas station. Four hours later, she had gone upstairs to tell the other residents the baby was having seizures and asked what to do. Gay said the infant was able to climb out of the crib and that she had placed her bag with the prescriptions in it on her dresser when she returned home. She told police that she assumed the child pulled the bag to the floor and accessed its content while Gay slept.
West Bend psychiatrist Craig Schoenecker appeared during a competency hearing Jan. 15 to support his finding that Gay would not be competent to currently stand trial. Schoenecker said Gay could be restored to competency within 12 months.
Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen argued that the case should be suspended and restarted within a year when Gay is deemed competent for court proceedings. Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock agreed and ordered Gay commited to the Department of Health Services for “an indeterminate term not to exceed 12 months.” Screnock ordered the case suspended.
Drew Bulin testifies
Medflight near Baraboo
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Mike Albrecht sworn in
Car vs. trees
Amber Lundgren hearing
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
062019-sauk-news-police
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Riley Roth at sentencing hearing
Nigerian woman gets 3 years prison in Reedsburg fasting death case
120220-bara-news-pulvermacher1
120220-bara-news-pulvermacher3
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.