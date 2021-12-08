Woman critically injured in truck-buggy crash in Monroe County, authorities say

An 18-year-old woman is in critical condition after a truck collided with a horse drawn buggy in the town of Wilton, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:05 p.m. Dec. 5 the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a report of a crash on Highway 71 near London Avenue in the town of Wilton.

Ida Yoder, 18, of rural Wilton received “serious, life-threatening injuries” in the crash while John Miller, 20, of rural Wilton sustained non-life threatening injuries. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a horse drawn buggy operated by Miller and Yoder was struck by a truck operated by Mike Breidenbach, 34, of Ontario while both vehicles were traveling in the westbound lane.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Kendall Fire Department, Wilton Ambulance and Tomah Ambulance.

Yoder and Miller were transported from the scene by ambulance to a hospital.

Both lanes of traffic on Highway 71 were closed for about an hour due to the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

