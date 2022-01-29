Woman found stabbed to death in Beloit; police investigating 2nd homicide in 3 days

Beloit police are investigating the city's second homicide in less than three days after a woman was found outside stabbed to death Saturday morning, Chief Andre Sayles said.

During a news conference Saturday afternoon, Sayles said there's nothing that suggests the two homicides are connected.

The man suspected of committing the first homicide — a domestic violence incident that turned into a fatal shooting Wednesday afternoon — was arrested Thursday. No one had been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

Police responded to a report of a woman with stab wounds in the 1400 block of Clary Street about 7:10 a.m., Sayles said.

Officers found the woman outside of a home and "started a homicide investigation," Sayles said. He declined to say whether the woman was still alive when officers arrived. Sayles said the department is waiting to release that information until autopsy results come back.

As of Saturday afternoon, Sayles said officers had not yet identified the woman.

Once her identity is released, Sayles said, detectives are going to "need the community's help on this one." Officers need to know who the woman was with, whom she had close ties to and any other information that could help. Police do not know whether the homicide was targeted or random, nor whether one or multiple people were involved in the killing.

"It’s very unfortunate that we have so many people in this city that are walking around doing cowardly acts of violence to our residents," Sayles said. "We want that to stop."

Police are working with neighbors to find any potential surveillance footage of the homicide.

Residents can submit anonymous tips online at go.madison.com/beloit-tip.

The two killings within 72 hours are also the first two homicides of the year in Beloit.

Anthony D. Richmond, 34, of Beloit, is tentatively charged with first-degree homicide related to domestic violence and possessing a stolen firearm for the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old woman on Wednesday.

