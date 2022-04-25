Woman killed, suspect identified in her death, Racine police say

A woman was found dead Sunday morning on Villa Street in Racine, and a suspect has been identified. That suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous, Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, the Racine Police Department public information officer, said in a news release early Sunday night.

At 9:29 a.m. Sunday, RPD officers responded to the 1300 block of Villa Street in reference to a missing-person complaint. During the investigation it was determined that a homicide had taken place. The victim has been identified as Brittany Booker, 30.

A suspect has been identified, Wilcox said in the news release. The suspect is Terry L. Jackson, 42; he is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, and the public is advised to not approach, Wilcox said. The suspect has ties to the Chicago area, Wilcox said.

This incident is believed to be related to a February incident in the City of Racine resulting in serious injuries to the victims, Wilcox said. That incident resulted in Jackson having several warrants out for his arrest, one being for attempted homicide.

Any witnesses, or citizens with any information, are urged to call Racine Police Investigator Lt. Friedel at 262-635-7761 or U.S. Marshals Service Task Force Officer Mike Seeger at 262-939-2437.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0