Woman pleads guilty to arson during 2020 George Floyd protests in Racine

RACINE — One of four defendants charged in connection to the June 1, 2020, arson of the Villa Street COP House was in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday for a change of plea hearing.
Kylie Gelmi, 23, of Sturtevant, pleaded guilty to the single charge of arson as party to a crime. Gelmi had previously pleaded not guilty.
The additional charges of burglary as party to a crime and felony bail jumping will be dismissed but read into the record.
The Racine County District Attorney’s Office intends to recommend an 8-year prison sentence, to be served consecutive to any other charge, and $10,000 in restitution.
A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Sept. 19 at 9:30 a.m.
Case history
The arson occurred during civil unrest that followed the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd in Minneapolis under police custody. Derek Chauvin, now a former Minneapolis police officer, was later found guilty of murder in Floyd’s death.
People are also reading…
The night began with a peaceful protest held in the early evening of May 31, 2020 on Monument Square in Downtown Racine. The one man who tried smashing windows was stopped by others in the crowd.
However, the protest turned destructive after demonstrators marched to the Racine Police Department headquarters on Center Street. There, starting at about midnight, rocks and bricks were thrown at RPD officers and Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who responded in riot gear and deployed tear gas, dispersing the crowd.
Some in the crowd congregated again on Villa Street, where the Thelma Orr COP house was set ablaze. Crowds in the streets prevented first responders from getting to the burning home quickly, allowing the fire to spread further before officers in riot gear moved in to clear the streets and make way for firefighters.
Three others were arrested in connection to the arson:
- Anthony McNeil, 29, of Racine, was charged with arson and burglary and will go to trial in September.
- Jason Young, 32, of Racine, has a jury trial scheduled for September on the charges of arson and burglary.
- Justin C. Hernandez, 27, is serving a six year sentence for his part in the arson. He was ordered to pay $10,000 restitution.
Despite the extensive damage from the fire, the Thelma Orr COP house reopened 17 months after the fire.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 15, 2022
Today's mugshots: July 15
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Tina M. Higginbottom
Tina (aka X Kenesha) M. Higginbottom, 1000 block of Pearl Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Monica M. Hoffmann
Monica M. Hoffmann, 4800 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Lee D. Holton
Lee D. Holton, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Emonjae James Kinney
Emonjae James Kinney, 1100 block of Park Avenue, Racine, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500).
Shantrice P. Craig
Shantrice P. Craig, 900 block of Hamilton Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Keshari D. Gordon
Keshari D. Gordon, 700 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl (greater than 50 grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ruben Leal
Ruben Leal, 1300 block of Chatham Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Dennis A. Myles
Dennis (aka Jermie Shine) A. Myles, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jordan D. Parker
Jordan D. Parker, 33600 block of Contour Drive, Burlington, manufacture/deliver LSD (less than or equal to 1 gram), misdemeanor bail jumping, possession of THC, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), felony bail jumping.
Paul Allen Puchter
Paul (aka Joshua Pickard) Allen Puchter, 2900 block of Fleetwood Drive, Racine, first degree child sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under age 13), second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.
Sarah B. Reidenbach
Sarah B. Reidenbach, 900 block of Hastings Court, Sturtevant, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Jamie D. Siler Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamie D. Siler Jr., 700 block of Sheridan Road, Kenosha, armed robbery (violent crime in a school zone), attempt robbery (violent crime in a school zone), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.