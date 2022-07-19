Woman pleads guilty to arson during 2020 George Floyd protests in Racine

RACINE — One of four defendants charged in connection to the June 1, 2020, arson of the Villa Street COP House was in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday for a change of plea hearing.

Kylie Gelmi, 23, of Sturtevant, pleaded guilty to the single charge of arson as party to a crime. Gelmi had previously pleaded not guilty.

The additional charges of burglary as party to a crime and felony bail jumping will be dismissed but read into the record.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office intends to recommend an 8-year prison sentence, to be served consecutive to any other charge, and $10,000 in restitution.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Sept. 19 at 9:30 a.m.

Case history

The arson occurred during civil unrest that followed the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd in Minneapolis under police custody. Derek Chauvin, now a former Minneapolis police officer, was later found guilty of murder in Floyd’s death.

The night began with a peaceful protest held in the early evening of May 31, 2020 on Monument Square in Downtown Racine. The one man who tried smashing windows was stopped by others in the crowd.

However, the protest turned destructive after demonstrators marched to the Racine Police Department headquarters on Center Street. There, starting at about midnight, rocks and bricks were thrown at RPD officers and Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who responded in riot gear and deployed tear gas, dispersing the crowd.

Some in the crowd congregated again on Villa Street, where the Thelma Orr COP house was set ablaze. Crowds in the streets prevented first responders from getting to the burning home quickly, allowing the fire to spread further before officers in riot gear moved in to clear the streets and make way for firefighters.

Three others were arrested in connection to the arson:

Anthony McNeil, 29, of Racine, was charged with arson and burglary and will go to trial in September.

Jason Young, 32, of Racine, has a jury trial scheduled for September on the charges of arson and burglary.

Justin C. Hernandez, 27, is serving a six year sentence for his part in the arson. He was ordered to pay $10,000 restitution.

Despite the extensive damage from the fire, the Thelma Orr COP house reopened 17 months after the fire.