Woman who authorities say admitted to shooting Westfield man arrested for breaking bond in homicide case

The woman authorities said admitted to shooting a Westfield man in October 2019 has been arrested after breaking the conditions of her bond nearly a year after being released.

Amber M. Lundgren, 37, of Richland Center, faces life imprisonment for the shooting death of then 37-year-old Christopher Lytle of Westfield in September 2019.

Lundgren was released on a $10,000 cash bond in November after multiple appeals by her attorney to lower the initial $500,000 cash bond set after her arrest. Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock approved the bail lowered first to $250,000 in September 2020 and again to $10,000 cash in late October.

As conditions of her bail, Lundgren was prohibited from having any contact with Lytle’s family members, from leaving the state and was required to surrender her passport. Lundgren had been living in her parents’ home in Richland County, where she was required to report to the sheriff’s office each day between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. while also wearing an ankle monitoring device that continuously monitors her location.