A woman who was sexually assaulted by her youth basketball coach while she was a teenager cannot sue an athletic organization over the assaults because too much time had passed to file the suit, the state Supreme Court said Wednesday.

In a 4-3 decision, the court said under state law, the woman filed her lawsuit against the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) about 15 years too late. The court’s three conservative justices, joined by Justice Brian Hagedorn, a conservative who has sometimes been a swing vote in some of the court’s decisions, voted to overturn a state Court of Appeals ruling issued in July. That ruling had reversed a Dane County judge’s decision that had tossed the lawsuit.

The woman’s lawsuit argued that the AAU negligently hired, retained and supervised Shelton Kingcade as a youth basketball coach. Kingcade was convicted in 2016 of sexually assaulting the woman between 1997 and 2000, when she was between the ages of 13 and 16. Kingcade also was convicted of sexually assaulting another woman who was a teen around the same time frame. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

But in a ruling authored by Chief Justice Annette Ziegler, the court said the woman did not file her lawsuit against the AAU in time because under state law, her claim was not one that sought to recover damages for an injury caused by an act covered by state law concerning the sexual assault of children. Because her lawsuit was for negligence in hiring and supervising Kingcade, it was not an action to which another law applies, which would have allowed her to file her lawsuit until she was 35 years old.

The time limit for the claims in the woman’s lawsuit, Ziegler wrote, was three years.

“Because (the woman) does not allege that AAU committed an enumerated injury-causing act, her claim is not ‘an action to recover damages’” to which a particular state statute applies, Ziegler wrote. “Accordingly, (the woman’s) claim is time-barred, and the circuit court was correct to grant AAU’s motion to dismiss.”

Attorneys for the woman and for the AAU did not respond to emails seeking comment.

The woman had initially sued the AAU, Dane County, the Madison School District and Stephen Blue, who was Kingcade’s supervisor, in federal court. But that lawsuit was tossed in 2020 when a judge ruled the claims did not belong in federal court.

She refiled the lawsuit in Dane County Circuit Court later in 2020, with the AAU as the sole defendant. The following year, Dane County Circuit Judge Rhonda Lanford dismissed the suit because of the statute of limitations issue. A ruling by the state 4th District Court of Appeals revived the suit in 2022.

In a dissent joined by the court’s three liberal judges, Justice Jill Karofsky argued that the woman’s action against the AAU was an action to recover damages for injury caused by an act that would constitute a violation of a state child sexual assault statute.

The majority, Karofsky wrote, misread the statutes to say that the defendant, the AAU, was required to have caused the woman’s injury by committing an act contained in the state child sexual assault statute, “and thus improperly excludes actions to recover damages for injury caused by more than one act.”