Worker falls onto metal stake, dies in Palmyra construction accident, authorities say

A worker died after falling from a scaffold onto a metal stake late Wednesday morning in the Jefferson County village of Palmyra, officials said.

Emergency workers were called to the accident in the 100 block of Violet Street just after 11:30 a.m., the village’s Public Safety Department said in a notice on its website. The worker, whose name and gender were not released pending notification of the person’s family, did not have a pulse and was not breathing when paramedics arrived. Cutting the stake and lifesaving measures were not successful, the department said, and the worker died at the scene.

The area of Violet Street where the death occurred was closed for several hours. The company or companies overseeing work at the site were not identified by officials.

The incident remains under investigation by the Public Safety Department, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

