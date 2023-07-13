The cows of World Dairy Expo will continue to call Madison home for at least another five years and it could mean more facilities.

The world's largest dairy-focused trade show and Dane County announced an agreement Thursday that will extend the event's stay in Madison through 2028 with an additional three option years that could extend the event through 2031.

The existing contract expires after this year's show in October, but the new deal means the Expo will continue its run that began in 1967 on the county-owned grounds of what is now the Alliant Energy Center.

No specific expansion projects are part of the contract but officials with the county, Expo and the Alliant Energy Center say the contract sets the stage for possible improvements, like more exhibition space for vendors and more room for cows in pavilions as the Expo continues to evolve post-pandemic.

“If they’re going to be long term needs, we feel like we’ve built some trust and we’ve had some open dialogue,” said Bill Hageman, president of the Expo's board of directors. “Globally, competing shows and other events in other countries emulate our success here. So it is imperative that we not rest on our laurels.”

The seven-day Expo is the largest convention in Dane County, creates an estimated $31 million in annual economic impact for the region and is a boon to hotels, bars, restaurants and retail shops.

Last year's Expo drew more than 2,600 cows from the United States and Canada and nearly 55,000 people and 650 vendors from around the world. The event uses about 500,000 square feet of exhibitor space, much of it in Exhibition Hall; the Dane County Coliseum, temporary structures in the parking lot and the Dane County Arena.

“World Dairy Expo is a one-of-a-kind event, and we are fortunate the absolute best in the dairy business want to keep coming to the place it all began,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said. “This is an incredibly exciting day for Dane County and the entire dairy state. This news means the cows will keep coming right here to the place they’ve called home for over 56 years this fall.”

A resolution authorizing the county to execute the contract will be considered by the Dane County Board in the coming weeks, Parisi said.

The announcement was made in front of the Dane County Coliseum, home to the Expo’s show ring each fall. The press conference drew Randy Romanski, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, and Ellie Westman Chin, chair and CEO of Destination Madison.

“We are beyond thrilled,” Westman Chin said of the new contract. “It’s such a great marriage between (Alliant Energy Center) and World Dairy (Expo) and it’s such a great campus to lay out this big of an event.”

Also in attendance was Top Tier, a brown Swiss cow owned by Bryan Voegeli, who is an Expo board member and has 450 dairy cows in rural Monticello that provide milk for Yodelay Yogurt in Madison and for Chalet Cheese in Monroe, the country’s only maker of Limburger cheese.

Voegeli’s father, Howard, was one of the founders of the Expo.

“The forefathers that did this 56 years ago, if they could have seen what this event has evolved into I don’t think they’d imagine this,” Bryan Voegeli said. “It would have been a mistake to let something this iconic to go out of the state. I think everything we say about Wisconsin, it’s all about World Dairy Expo right here. This is what Wisconsin is.”

The agreement ends years of debate and concern about the future home of the Expo, which has outgrown some of the permanent structures. To provide more space for exhibitors a massive temporary building is constructed each year in front of Exhibition Hall to hold farm machinery and other exhibits. Meanwhile, the two New Holland pavilions, constructed in 2014 and totaling 290,000 square feet of space, were also full last year. That meant putting up two dairy cattle tents to the north of the pavilions to hold the overflow entries.

The county also is exploring a massive $300 million to $500 million redevelopment of the 164-acre site that could include restaurants, hotels, retail and housing. A committee of Dane County supervisors, business leaders and others are in the midst of conducting a feasibility study and drawing up a master plan that could be released this fall, said Adam Heffron, director of the Alliant Energy Center.

“It’ll be driven by the current events we host,” said Heffron, who believes more exhibition space is likely the next project for the Expo. “Not only are they requesting it but many other events and activities need more exhibit space.”

For Laura Herschleb, the Expo’s general manager, the agreement with the county means the Expo can move forward and continue to grow and evolve in the only location it has even known. While about half of the attendees are from Wisconsin each year, the 2022 event also included 1,375 people from 86 countries.

More and improved facilities could help those numbers rise.

“From the beginning, valued partnerships have built the foundation that World Dairy Expo stands on today,” Herschleb said. “We recognize what a privilege it is to host this world-wide event. We look forward to assessing and adapting to ensure World Dairy Expo has not just a viable but a vibrant future.”

