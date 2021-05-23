World record for push-ups in sight (from floor level) for a Winneconne man

Carroll, who is planning to go to New York to break the record, needs to average about 3,800 push ups a day from now through June 13. The current record was set by Paddy Doyle of Great Britain from October 1988 to October 1989. Doyle also set a record in 1987 for doing 4,100 push-ups with a 50-pound weight on his back, did 7,860 push-ups without a break in 1996 and that same year did 8,794 one-armed push-ups in five hours.

A million push-ups

A two-time Ironman competitor and long-distance runner, Carroll did 1 million push-ups in 2019 as a way to say thanks to law enforcement officers around the country. He did 5,000 push-ups during a 31-mile, 10-hour run in October during the Glacial Trail 50K in Greenbush and pumped out another 3,000 amid the 26-mile Jail Break Marathon in Wautoma in September.

Carroll has also taken breaks to do push-ups while mowing his lawn and shoveling snow. He has pushed them out in the balcony of his church, beneath the bleachers at sporting events and in his office at the Wisconsin Resource Center, a mental health facility in Oshkosh for prison inmates where he’s been employed the past 20 years as a social worker.

His children — Charlie, 14; Louie, 12; and Millie, 10 — live with Carroll half of the time.