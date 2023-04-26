After nearly 80 years, Wisconsin native Roy C. Harms, who was killed during World War II, will finally be buried on May 6 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Grafton.

Funeral services for U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. Harms will be performed by Mueller Funeral Homes before the interment.

On Aug. 1, 1943, the U.S. Air Force deployed dozens of B-24 Liberator bombers and hundreds of crewmembers into Romania. The United States targeted the Ploiesti oil fields and refineries of Romania, a petroleum powerhouse, as part of the strategic Operation Tidal Wave mission to destroy crude oil used by Nazi Germany and its allies.

The Air Force lost 53 aircraft and 310 crew members in that mission. Among the missing was Harms, 26, of Grafton, whose twin-tailed bomber was hit by enemy fire.

For decades, Harms' remains were buried in military cemeteries in Europe. (Remains of unknown soldiers sometimes were moved around in the years after the war, according to the Defense/POW MIA Accounting Agency.)

The DPMAA exhumed unknown remains thought to belong to Operation Tidal Wave personnel in 2017.

Last August, 79 years and a day after Harms' plane crashed, he was identified via a DNA match from his then-only living sister, Laura Ellen Harms. Laura had provided a DNA sample before she died in February 2020 at age 99.

Last month, Army Pfc. William L. "Sonny" Simon, of Middleton, was finally laid to rest after going missing in action during World War II.

Simon died in 1944 in the Hürtgen Forest in Germany at the age of 20. He had served in the military for 16 months when his family back home in Wisconsin learned he was missing in action. Six months later, they learned he had likely been killed, but it took decades for his remains to be exhumed and ultimately identified by DPMAA.