Worrisome new variant of COVID-19 coronavirus found in Wisconsin

Minnesota on Saturday reported its first cases of the variant, in five residents of the Twin Cities metro area. It has also been found in at least 67 cases in at least nine other states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All viruses, including the virus that causes COVID-19, change through mutation, and new variants of the coronavirus are expected to occur over time, the health department said.

“Mutations among viruses are very common," said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard. "It’s not unusual — in fact, it’s expected. As time goes on in the pandemic and the virus continues to replicate on a large scale, the genetic sequence of the virus will change."