Worrisome new variant of COVID-19 coronavirus found in Wisconsin

Wisconsin has found a worrisome variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus in at least one patient sample, the state Department of Health Services said Wednesday.
The new strain, first discovered circulating widely in England in November, is believed to spread more rapidly than the original strain but is not thought to be more deadly. State health officials, who said Tuesday they had not yet found evidence of the new strain, said Wednesday it was identified on Tuesday.
They declined to say how many patient samples had the strain or where it was discovered.
Whole genome sequencing, which is routinely done on a small portion of patient samples, is required to identify the variant, known as B117.
“We already know that COVID-19 is easily transmitted through respiratory droplets, and with this new variant appearing to be even more infectious, taking preventative measures like wearing a mask and physically distancing are even more important,” Secretary of Heath Services Andrea Palm said in a statement.
Minnesota on Saturday reported its first cases of the variant, in five residents of the Twin Cities metro area. It has also been found in at least 67 cases in at least nine other states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
All viruses, including the virus that causes COVID-19, change through mutation, and new variants of the coronavirus are expected to occur over time, the health department said.
“Mutations among viruses are very common," said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard. "It’s not unusual — in fact, it’s expected. As time goes on in the pandemic and the virus continues to replicate on a large scale, the genetic sequence of the virus will change."
Westergaard said during a health department webinar last week that the available COVID-19 vaccines appear to be effective against the new strain. Scientists said it's possible strains could emerge for which the vaccines aren't as effective, but some of the vaccines could be upgraded in response and the protection they offer should be more than adequate even if somewhat reduced.
“We currently don’t have any reason to think that the known variants are not going to be covered by the current vaccine, but that doesn’t mean that into the future they won’t," Westergaard said.
With people getting vaccinated, and with some COVID-19 patients receiving antibodies and other treatments, amid high levels of community transmission, "it creates a risk that selective pressure will cause novel variants to emerge," Westergaard said.
The health department is working with the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene at UW-Madison and other labs to ensure whole genome sequencing is performed on some tests collected.