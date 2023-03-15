Monona-based WPS Health Solutions has named Wendy Perkins, its chief management officer, as CEO, effective April 1. She will replace CEO Mike Hamerlik, who will retire this year.

Perkins joined WPS in 2016, after holding leadership roles at Anthem and at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Wisconsin.

She will be the fifth CEO for WPS since it incorporated in 1977 and the first woman to lead the organization in its 76-year history.

“WPS is in a growth phase with rich opportunities on the horizon,” Perkins said in a statement. “WPS employees are driven to succeed, so I have no doubt we will achieve great things together.”