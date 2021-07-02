Young man gets rare heart-lung transplant at UW after breathing problems worsen

A transplant was the only option, DeCamp said. The day after Wilburn was placed on the waiting list, he was connected with a donor, an unusually speedy match. The following day, on Easter, he received a heart and two lungs from the deceased donor.

“Daniel got a brand new life, a new beginning, just as Jesus was raised from the dead,” said Miller, who said the timing and her faith made the operation even more special.

“It’s my responsibility to upkeep these organs, as well as my body, to the best of my ability,” Wilburn said.

Only 36 heart-lung transplants were performed annually in the U.S. on average the past five years, according to the federal Organ Procurement and Transplant Network. UW Hospital did 14 until 2008. The operation is challenging and can sometimes be avoided through other heart treatments, DeCamp said.