A jury found Zachariah Anderson guilty of all the criminal charges against him, including first-degree intentional homicide, in the death of Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. Tuesday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

The jury of seven women and five men reached the verdict after some 10 hours of deliberation. The Mequon man was accused of killing a Gutierrez, of Kenosha, inside his apartment and then hiding the body in May 2020.

Anderson, 42, was convicted of killing Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., 40, with weapons on the evening of May 17, 2020, inside Gutierrez’s first-floor apartment on Kenosha’s north side.

Anderson now faces life in prison for his first-degree intentional homicide conviction, a Class A felony. He was also convicted of hiding a corpse and two counts of stalking. Sentencing is set for May 16, almost three years to the day Gutierrez was killed.

