A 17-year-old boy was killed and man and another boy were injured in the crash of a toy wagon in Vernon County on Friday night, authorities reported Tuesday night.

At about 10 p.m. Friday, the Vernon County Sheriff's Office 911 Dispatch Center received a call reporting the toy wagon incident on Indian Creek Road, south of Dutch Hollow Road, in the town of Whitestown, Sheriff Roy Torgerson said in a statement.

Marvin L. Miller, 17; a 12-year-old boy; and Ervin J. Miller, 20, all of rural La Farge, were riding the toy wagon downhill on Indian Creek Road when it went off the right side of the road and hit a tree, ejecting all three down a steep embankment, Torgerson said.

Despite being injured, Ervin Miller was able to go for help, Torgerson said, adding that he sought medical treatment the next day at Neighborhood Family Clinic.

Marvin Miller suffered serious injuries and despite extensive life-saving measures he was pronounced dead at the scene by Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh, Torgerson said.

The 12-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to Vernon Memorial Healthcare in Viroqua, and later transferred to UW-Madison, Torgerson said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and Vernon County Coroner’s Office, Torgerson said.