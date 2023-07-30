Abortion could become widely available in Wisconsin in the coming months now that a Dane County judge has signaled her willingness to issue an order prohibiting prosecutors from using an 1849 law to go after abortion providers, lawyers and abortion providers told the Wisconsin State Journal.

Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper ruled in early July that the 1849 law widely interpreted as a near-complete abortion ban doesn’t apply to abortions at all.

She also said that the physicians who joined the lawsuit seeking to reinstate abortion rights in Wisconsin could request a declaration that one of the defendants, Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski, can’t prosecute them under the 1849 law. An attorney for the physicians previously said they would seek such an order.

But despite Schlipper saying there’s no 1849 abortion ban in Wisconsin, the July ruling didn’t lead to any apparent increase in abortion services statewide. And until now it has remained largely unclear what type of court ruling might convince abortion providers that they could resume their practices.

For their part, abortion providers said they are relying on advice from their attorneys.

“I think we are waiting for the lawyers who are advising us to tell us that it’s safe,” said Dr. Kristin Lyerly, a physician and plaintiff in the lawsuit. “We are hoping to be able to start practicing sooner than later. The last thing that I’ve heard is potentially as soon as fall, but there’s still so much uncertainty.”

Dr. Dennis Christensen, who operated the abortion clinic Affiliated Medical Services in Milwaukee, said as long as his legal adviser agrees with him, he would resume services in Wisconsin if Schlipper issues an order prohibiting prosecutors from going after providers under the 1849 law — section 940.04 of the Wisconsin statutes.

A legal expert and lawyers for abortion providers said that such an order, which could come in the fall, would likely be enough for many abortion providers to reopen their clinics.

“An injunction that clearly states, ‘You may not prosecute under 940.04,’ would, I think, give some folks the reassurance that they might be looking for as they calculate their risk tolerances,” Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin director of legal advocacy and services Michelle Velasquez said.

But Velasquez didn’t specify whether such an injunction would lead Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to resume its services.

“We don’t need necessarily a ruling from from the Wisconsin Supreme Court,” she added.

Velasquez also said the potentially forthcoming injunction wouldn’t be like a light switch that immediately leads providers to resume care.

“Resuming a service like abortion, just like any health care service, takes a lot of careful planning,” she said. “So it’s more than a legal analysis. It’s one about staffing allocation, resources.”

Calculating risk

There’s a spectrum of risk and risk aversion in deciding when to resume services, said Rachel Rebouché, the dean of the Temple University Beasley School of Law and an expert in reproductive health litigation.

Rebouché said Schlipper’s July order could give some providers the confidence to resume abortion services now, but there would still be a possibility that prosecutors could interpret the order differently and go after providers under 940.04.

“I think what people will probably be looking for is ... a court to issue an order enjoining any prosecution under the pre-Roe law,” she continued.

That risk of prosecution would go down significantly if Schlipper does issue such an order, but the risk would still be greater than waiting for a similar order at the appeals court level, Rebouché said.

“The Dane County Circuit Court has issued a decision consistent with my understanding that 940.04 didn’t spring back to life after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade,” said Diane Welsh, an attorney representing physicians in the lawsuit. “The court indicated a willingness to entertain a motion for an injunction on behalf of the physicians. I believe in short order we will have broader access to abortions in Wisconsin.”

Welsh pointed out that the court has already stated in a non-final order that prosecutors cannot go after abortion providers under the 1849 law. But Welsh said she recognizes that some physicians might await a final order from the court before fully resuming abortion services.

Eyes on autumn

That order, which could come in the next few months, would mark a massive win for liberals and abortion rights supporters. And it would be among the first significant developments in the lawsuit Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed last year, shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The parties in the lawsuit, which include physicians who intervened in the case as plaintiffs, have agreed that the physicians’ motion for an order prohibiting prosecution under the 1849 law would have to be filed by Aug. 7. They also agreed that the last response parties could issue regarding that motion would have to be filed by Sept. 20.

Additionally, they agreed that Schlipper could issue a ruling on that motion without any more oral arguments.

It’s unclear when Schlipper would hand down a ruling, but it could come in late September or October.

If Schlipper issues a declaration prohibiting prosecutors from going after abortion providers under the 1849 law, Wisconsin would revert to the abortion regulations that were active during the Roe v. Wade era. Essentially, abortion would be legal until 20 weeks of pregnancy.

